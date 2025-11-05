‘Should be Held Accountable!’: Alabama Nurse’s Job on the Line After ‘Disrespectful’ Video Mocking SNAP Recipients

An Alabama nurse is facing backlash for posting a video mocking SNAP recipients whose benefits are on the brink of getting cut as the U.S. government shutdown reaches a record for the longest closure in history.

The clip was originally posted to TikTok by a female nurse who goes by @sassytnc on the platform. In it, the TikToker, who is dressed in her nursing scrubs and cap, makes a fake, tearful plea while feigning emotional distress.

A TikToker who is allegedly a licensed nurse is facing backlash due to her comments. (Photo: Threads/truthh_seeker)

“My baby has not eaten in two hours,” the nurse says mockingly. “That is why I am on my way to my second job tonight, because it is my responsibility to make sure that he eats, not the U.S. taxpayers. I am responsible for keeping him fed and clothed.”

During the video, she holds up her black dog to reference the pet as her “baby.”

The clip was posted only days after a set of racist AI videos on TikTok, which showed Black women complaining about their EBT cards, went viral and sparked outrage online.

The nurse also stirred swift and intense backlash online with her video, and several internet sleuths went to work to identify her.

Many people were troubled by the nurse’s video, given that her job in public health requires her to serve vulnerable populations who might rely on government assistance. Others encouraged people to report her to the state nursing board and to the hospital where she works.

“For the life of me, I don’t know why people like this become Nurses when they lack compassion for the very people they are supposed to be taking care of, smh,” one Instagram user commented.

“A licensed healthcare worker publicly spreading harmful or violent views should be held accountable. Patients deserve professionals who uphold compassion and ethics and not hate,” one Threads user wrote.

Dozens of people have flooded Google Reviews to leave one-star reviews for Crenshaw Community Hospital, demanding that they fire the employee.

“I’m disappointed with Crenshaw Hospital for hiring nurse Tina Coleman, who mocks food assistance recipients in her videos and shares inappropriate content featuring her poodle. This behavior is unprofessional and disrespectful, reflecting poorly on the hospital’s values,” one review reads.

The hospital posted a statement on Facebook saying that its administrators were aware of the video, but have not confirmed whether they’ve opened an internal investigation.

“We are aware of the video circulating online and we take this matter seriously. The views expressed in the video do not reflect the values or mission of our organization,” the statement read.

Due to the government shutdown, which has lasted well over a month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture had planned to halt payments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program starting Nov. 1 because the agency could no longer afford to keep the program funded. Roughly 42 million Americans rely on SNAP to purchase food each month.

After two federal judges ordered the Trump administration to keep financing the benefits using emergency reserve funds, the White House agreed to keep the program partially funded.

However, President Donald Trump took to TruthSocial days after the judges’ order to declare that SNAP benefits will only be distributed once Democrats agree to pass a GOP-backed stopgap funding bill to reopen the government.

“SNAP BENEFITS, which increased by Billions and Billions of Dollars (MANY FOLD!) during Crooked Joe Biden’s disastrous term in office (Due to the fact that they were haphazardly “handed” to anyone for the asking, as opposed to just those in need, which is the purpose of SNAP!), will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT,” Trump wrote.

Both parties are deadlocked in the Senate. Democrats are demanding that Republicans extend Affordable Care Act subsidies to maintain cost-effective health care for millions of Americans, but the GOP isn’t budging on negotiations.