‘Flipped Them Off and Got Flipped Over’: Woman Accused of Hit-and-Run Gets Instant Karma In Video of Wild T-Bone Crash

What started as a typical afternoon in Tempe, Arizona, ended in chaos when an aggressive driver went from one accident to another, flipping off her victims — and then seconds later flipping her car four times.

Footage from a catastrophic October 2024 crash resurfaced on Instagram, giving viewers a reminder about the dangers of reckless driving.

Bystanders rush to crash to help driver. (Credit: ThatsFunny Instagram)

In the video, a female driver had just left the scene of an alleged hit-and-run on a Tempe freeway when she sped past the vehicle she had just rear-ended and boldly flashed her middle finger at the passengers. But karma came swiftly for the unlucky driver, and what happened next was a surreal crash she miraculously walked away from.

Within seconds of giving the bird to her alleged hit-and-run victims, a truck T-boned her SUV as she blasted through a red light while exiting the freeway. A video of the accident showed that the driver’s side rear door sustained most of the initial impact before her vehicle took flight. After barreling out of control across the intersection of Rural Road and Southern Avenue, the SUV landed on its tires at the entrance to U.S. Route 60, also known as the Superstition Freeway.

As bystanders ran toward the scene, it was her hit-and-run victims who called 911. According to the video, the vehicle was demolished, but “the person got up, walked away, and even refused the ambulance ride to the hospital.”

“Flipped them off but got Flipped over,” read the top comment on Instagram, where people marveled at the sheer recklessness of the driver — and the compassion of the people she rear-ended, who called 911 and were clearly concerned.

“Y’all better than me, I would have cackled LOUDLY while driving past her,” wrote one person. “I’m so sorry but I woulda stopped and made sure she looked at me and flipped her off and continued my day,” said another, followed by “I hope it knocked some sense into her.”