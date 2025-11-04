‘Full of Fake Outrage’: Trump Doesn’t Say a Word After Dick Cheney Dies — But MAGA Loses It and Ruthlessly Tears Into Liz Cheney Instead

MAGA did not follow Donald Trump’s lead in remaining silent about the passing of former Vice President Dick Cheney. Per statutory law, White House flags were lowered to half-staff on Nov. 4 when the news broke, but the president chose not to publicly reflect on the father of his political opponent.

Instead, supporters of the MAGA leader turned the heat on Cheney’s daughter, former Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

Dick Cheney’s daughter, Liz Cheney, gets slammed with hateful messages about her father after his passing. (Photos by Ethan Miller/Getty Images; replizcheney/Instagram)

Cheney served two terms in office with President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009. He succumbed to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease on Nov. 3. He was 84 years old.

Instead of putting political differences aside, Trump supporters resorted to spreading messages riddled with vitriol and scrutiny of the polarizing neo-conservative and his complicated political legacy instead of expressing support to Cheney’s loved ones.

His daughter, in particular, has taken a public lashing from critics.

One X user tweeted, “Dick is dead. Cheney, the war hawk and Kamala supporter leaves behind a legacy of disgrace.” A second user wrote, “Dick Cheney passed away. While a smart tactician, he spawned Liz Cheney and for that we know who will wait for him,” with a gif of the devil.

“Dick Cheney just died. Good riddance. He could have joined Liz Cheney and pressured George W. Bush to condemn Trump. He is useless,” read a third reaction on the social app.

I will always remember Liz and Dick Cheney as the only two Republicans to attend the Jan 6 memorial in the House. Country over party. #RIP pic.twitter.com/qGgNYFNsoE — CindyB (@CeeBee_NZ) November 4, 2025

Liz Cheney, one of Dick Cheney’s two daughters, was particularly critical of Trump. During the 2024 presidential race, she endorsed Kamala Harris. Recalling the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, she said that Trump “could never be trusted with power again.”

She continued, “There is not an ounce…of compassion in Donald Trump. He is petty. He is vindictive. And he is cruel.” Liz voted to impeach him in connection with the attempted coup in Washington, D.C.

Her father issued blistering words about his party member in a 2022 ad supporting her congressional re-election in a race she lost to a candidate put forward by the Trump machine. The former VP called Trump a threat to the republic who tried to steal the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden. “He’s a coward,” said Dick. Like his daughter, he publicly endorsed Harris for president.

In the comments of a September 2022 Instagram post, someone typed, “Hell has a new visitor. Let’s hope it’s hot and nasty.”

The MAGA uproar was met with backlash, including from those who did not support Dick Cheney’s policy positions as an architect of the Iraq War and that era’s “war on terror” overreaches. “I disagreed with many things Dick Cheney stood for, but I stand in sympathy for his family,” wrote a commenter on The Daily Beast site.

Another individual echoed, “This MAGA hatred is totally unacceptable and dangerous. Shame on those rejoicing over the [passing] of anyone.”

“MAGA reaffirms its toxic roots, representing the dregs of society and everything wrong with it,” said one person on IG Threads.

Liz Cheney is a very strong Republican…WE need our Republicans to band together with Democrats because we NEED each other and finally return our country back to…We The People! https://t.co/y2wx5tuIF0 — Debra Crotsley (@DebraCrotsley) October 6, 2024

Among the discourse was a comment that read, “What about Charlie Kirk? Didn’t they all call us monsters for not caring????? these people are so inconsistent and full of fake outrage.”

A third individual joked, “Trump is jealous of Dick Cheney getting more press than him this morning.”

Dick Cheney: “In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him” pic.twitter.com/cEPBinl0tF — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 4, 2025

In the end, the reaction to Dick Cheney’s passing exposed just how fractured and vindictive MAGA politics have become. Instead of empathy, many doubled down on hate, proving that loyalty now trumps decency — and compassion has no place in the movement’s playbook.



