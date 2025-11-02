‘You Let Them Jump My Son!’: Florida Mom Storms School Bus to Confront Teen She Thought Attacked Her Kids, But Police Say She Got It All Wrong

A Florida mother was hauled off to jail after boarding a school bus and cursing out a student she accused of attacking her children.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, citing police reports, 48-year-old Latanya Rowe boarded a school bus on Oct. 27 after the bus stopped to pick up Davenport High School students.

Florida mom arrested after confronting students on school bus. (Credit: Polk Sheriff Instagram)

She immediately went after one high schooler, cursing and yelling at him for an alleged violent encounter involving her son and daughter.

The student victim recorded her profanity-laden outburst.

“Yeah, record me!” Rowe yelled. “I know where you live!”

She also turned on the bus driver, accusing him of failing to intervene in the dispute between all three students.

“You let them jump my son?!” Rowe shouts at the bus driver, lacing her outburst with several invectives. “You sat your a** right here and ain’t do s***!”

The clip ends as Rowe exits the bus while appearing to tell the high schooler, “These police ain’t gonna be able to protect you!”

MOM ON SCHOOL BUS 🎥 A Davenport mom was arrested after she was caught on camera yelling at a student about a fight they had with her kids.



Deputies say her kids were actually the aggressors: https://t.co/KXhr7EvBSm pic.twitter.com/Lr6X5rO9TT — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) October 29, 2025

Video footage captured nearly two minutes of the tirade, but police say she was on the bus for almost an hour and continuously refused requests from the driver to leave until he threatened to call 911.

When deputies went to Rowe’s home to question her, she told them through her Ring camera that she was at her children’s high school.

At the school, two school resource officers said they witnessed Rowe yelling and cursing at the front office staff.

Authorities say that when deputies tried to take her into custody, she resisted arrest. They also warned her daughter to back away from the scene, but the girl refused and reportedly told officers that she wanted to join her mother in jail.

Deputies took Rowe and her daughter into custody.

Rowe was charged with disrupting a school function, trespassing on school grounds, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was released after posting a $1,750 bond.

Her daughter was jailed for violation of the Halo law after warnings and resisting arrest.

Enacted in January 2025, Florida’s Halo law requires civilians to create a mandatory 25-foot “buffer zone” around scenes involving police, firefighters, and first responders to prevent interference and harassment. Violation of this law is a misdemeanor offense.

Rowe maintained that the student she scolded on the bus attacked her children, but investigators learned that her children were the actual aggressors.

Officials say that Rowe’s son had been bullying the student for a week and calling him racial slurs. When the student tried to talk to the boy and his sister on the bus, both siblings allegedly punched him.

The victim’s parents told WTVT they preferred the school handle the matter internally rather than press charges.

“The irony of this situation is that this woman’s two children were found to be the aggressors in a fight that took place on Friday, yet she was screaming at the victim and accusing the victim of hurting her kids,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “The victim’s parents declined to press charges and preferred that the school handle that internally, but we are moving forward with charging this mother for her criminal conduct. You cannot go onto a school bus or onto school property and cause a disturbance — schools are meant to be safe places where children learn.”

Only weeks ago, a similar incident happened on a Missouri school bus when a father escorted his 6-year-old daughter on her school bus and ordered her to punch a 7-year-old girl after accusing the child of bullying his daughter. He was charged with first-degree harassment, trespassing on a bus, and two counts of fourth-degree assault.