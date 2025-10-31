‘Somebody Pick Up Their Racist Auntie!’: White Woman Slaps Black Trump Protester, Falsely Accuses Him of Stealing and Learns the Hard Way, Video Shows

A gray-haired white woman who slapped a Black man protesting Trump was charged with assault and battery, a series of videos showed.

Rig, a self-described “social justice warrior” and retired combat veteran, was recently livestreaming his one-man protest from a parking lot when he had a startling interruption.

A woman was caught on video exploding into a racist rant. (Photo: Instagram/USArmyOverlord)

Better known as USArmyOverlord on social media, he boasts more than 200,000 followers across different online platforms, and he often takes to the streets wearing a military uniform to protest Trump’s policies.

This time, however, a white woman — a teacher who he later dubbed “Temu Paula Deen” — hopped out of her vehicle to confront him over his “F*ck Trump” flag.

In his video, Rig debated a wide range of topics with the woman, from Jeffrey Epstein to the Defense Department’s renaming of bases after Confederate generals. At some point, she admitted to using the N-word, and he called her out as a racist. Cue the fury!

The video showed the woman smacking his camera phone out of his hand, and according to bodycam footage, which was not shown, she also slapped him, prompting Rig to push her off. The woman fell backward onto the sidewalk, where she lay flat on her back as cars zoomed past.

A caption flashed across the video: “Find Out Stage.” As she continued to lie on the sidewalk, he yelled out, “Somebody pick up their racist ass auntie!”

The situation was the very definition of bad optics, and a white man quickly pulled his car over to defend the woman and harass Rig. The police were called, and the woman tried a different tactic to get him arrested: accusing him of stealing her purse.

The situation could have spelled doom for Rig, but fortunately, the entire interaction was captured on his bodycam, according to a post by popular political commentator Russell Ellis, better known online as Jolly Good Ginger. Ellis is a fellow U.S. veteran and activist. He posted a follow-up video on Rig’s behalf in which he shared additional footage of police telling Rig he could press charges for assault.

“When the cops showed up and they told the cops those lies, Rig said, ‘I’ll show you the body cam footage.’” Ellis explained. “So after the cop confirmed Rig’s story and that they were liars … the Karen went to jail for assault and battery, and Rig was let go. White people, you don’t own everything. Keep your feelings and your hands to yourself.”