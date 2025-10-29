‘He’s Just Standing There’: Trump Freezes Mid-Event, Appears Completely Lost and Has to be Guided In Front of Guests As Viewers Gasp At His Decline

Viral video of Japan’s new prime minister guiding a lost-looking and hunched over President Donald Trump around a ballroom during a welcome ceremony in Tokyo is causing fresh concerns about Trump’s health three days into his weeklong trip to Asia.

The stunning footage inside Akasaka Palace on Tuesday shows the country’s first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, and Trump standing on a dais before stepping down to view the honor guard and accompanying band in the room.

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) views an honor guard with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (R) during a welcoming ceremony at Akasaka Palace on October 28, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. Trump is on a visit to Asia that takes in the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, followed by a trip to Japan and South Korea ahead of the APEC meetings. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

At several points a shuffling Trump seems to stand oddly still for a few seconds too long, prompting Takaichi to actually nudge him to get him moving. Then when he paused for too long in front of the U.S. delegation, she held out her hand to help guide him back to the dais.

“YIKES: Watch Donald Trump get guided through a ballroom by the Japanese prime minister. He’s completely lost. Maybe this explains why Trump got an MRI scan recently…,” political commentator Harry Sisson pointed out on social media.

Another responded on Threads, “He is all hunched over, shuffling along, and has no idea what the hell is going on. An embarrassment to this country, every single day.”

“And just standing there, in front of the band,” this Threads user observed.

“Hilarious.. I watched it twice and cackled because I love how much he’s embarrassing himself at this point,” Threads user Megatron 25 chimed in.

Another Threads user speculated about Trump’s health as viewers debated if he simply wanted attention to break out into his signature dance, “This can also be a sign of dementia. My husband has Alzheimer’s and because of his limited ability to communicate with others he tends to try and get attention of dogs and children.”

While another observed, “Double yikes, sleep walking moment. And the Japanese are not into physical contact, she had to ✋🏼 handle that.”

And in another eyebrow-rising moment that shocked Takaichi, Trump forget to salute the flags and color guard.

An online viewer called out the violations, “Trump violated protocol during his meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Takaiichi. He didn’t stop by the flags, saluted the Japanese soldiers, and walked ahead without waiting for her.”

The White House appeared to take issue with clips floating on social media. “Why didn’t you share the full video, dumba–?” the official White House Rapid Response 47 account said to one X user whose clip went viral.

But the full clip, only confirmed what most critics were already saying. Trump needed help.

Trump’s health has caused widespread media attention in recent months. Just Sunday on his flight to Asia, the president let slip that he underwent an MRI during what was supposed to be a routine physical exam earlier this month at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

MRI’s are usually not part of routine physicals They are used to help doctors diagnose conditions affecting soft tissues like organs, muscles, the brain, and blood vessels.

The 79-year-old Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that his MRI was “perfect,” but he did not disclose which part of his body was scanned or why.

Trump also revealed to reporters that doctors gave him a cognitive test, which is usually a means to test for dementia and related age-related mental declines.

The president underwent his second physical in less than six months earlier in October with his doctor declaring he is in “exceptional health.”

That’s after the White House announced in July that Trump, the oldest person ever inaugurated as president of the United States, was suffering from chronic venous insufficiency, a long-term condition where the leg veins have trouble sending blood back to the heart.

At the time, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said there were no signs of complications from chronic venous insufficiency, such as deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.