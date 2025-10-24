‘She Really Said That!’: The Senator Trump Tried to Reduce As a ‘Nasty Woman’ Just Humiliated Him In Public with a Savage Nickname — and Didn’t Flinch

It started out as a routine moment on the Senate floor — until one lawmaker delivered a slip so sharp it felt like poetic payback for years of Donald Trump’s name-calling. The comment wasn’t planned, but it landed with surgical precision, leaving viewers stunned as the former president’s own tactics seemed to boomerang right back at him.

The evening was set with Oregon Democrat Jeff Merkley who was deep into a marathon speech condemning Trump’s deportation policies, the politicization of the Justice Department, and the deployment of National Guard troops in American cities.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the State Dining Room at the White House on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump welcomed Netanyahu for his fourth visit to the White House, where the two leaders met to discuss the latest U.S. backed plans to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Merkley’s speech stretched for 22 hours and 37 minutes, starting at 6:21 p.m. on Tuesday and running until 4:58 p.m. Wednesday, according to CBS News.

“I’ve come to the Senate floor tonight to ring the alarm bells,” he started his long address. “We’re in the most perilous moment, the biggest threat to our republic since the Civil War. President Trump is shredding our Constitution.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley spoke for 22+ hours to call out the GOP's rubber-stamp Congress and Trump’s authoritarian power grab. This is how democracy dies—unless we fight back. pic.twitter.com/FXnqDSoVy4 — Free Citizens (@free_citizens1) October 23, 2025

Other Democrats helped him out by asking him long, extended questions to give him a break during the marathon session.

That’s when the Massachusetts senator who Trump had once publicly mocked and branded a “nasty woman” among other names — took the floor to offer support. And within seconds, she delivered the unscripted moment that would stop viewers in their tracks.

“I am proud to join my friend Jeff Merkley in saying this part out loud. Donald c-nt Trump is not a king, he will never be a king, and America does not bow down to kings,” Elizabeth Warren proclaimed not realizing what she’d just said but didn’t attempt to walk it back.

Whether she realized it or not, the audacity of saying it out loud without apology sent social media into overdrive with praise.

“SHE SAID WHAT SHE SAID,” Threads user Ami Berger cheered, while another joked that Warren knew exactly what she was doing, “She knows what she said, lol”

To which a viewer respoded, “You don’t instantly correct a mistake like that..lol Bravo to her. You know that word is NOT in her vernacular normally.”

Other remarks included, “Brilliant,” “I’m stealing this” and She really said that!!!!! I am screaming!!!”

“Her Freudian slip is showing and we love it!” another X user chimed in.

Another user praised Warren for finally getting her revenge after Trump’s repeated name-calling.

“Bravo, Elizabeth Warren! After damn near a decade of being called Pocahontas…🙌🏾🙌🏾,” noted a user.

In a press release after the speech, Warren repeated “Donald Trump is not a king. He will never be a king. And America does not bow down to kings.” Again, not addressing her moment that had gone viral for calling out Trump in more ways than one.

She did however call him to the carpet for his policies and the toll they are already taking on many Americans.

“Families hanging on by their fingernails cannot afford insurance premiums jumping by hundreds of dollars a month,” Warren continued. “Those are the families Democrats are fighting for right this minute — and Republicans won’t even come to the table. Republicans are off on vacation,” Warren stated, referring to the ongoing government shutdown now entering a fourth week.

She also criticized Trump’s hypocrisy in refusing to negotiate with Democrats over extending health care subsidies yet preparing to send billions of dollars to bail out Argentina’s president.

“The American people are begging us to do something about the skyrocketing cost of living. They are crying out for help. But Donald Trump can’t hear them over the sound of the bulldozers that are demolishing a chunk of the White House to build his brand new ballroom,” she said.

BREAKING: The ENTIRE East Wing of the White House is GONE.



TRUMP LIED!



Obama would have been immediately impeached for this. pic.twitter.com/XdqByIeSi3 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 23, 2025

Trump has torn down the East Wing of the White House to build a $300 million dollar ballroom he claims Republican donors are paying for. Though a new report, sheds light on who’s actually paying for the ballroom.

Warren’s disgust with and disdain of Trump is no secret. They’ve engaged in a war of words for years, but she has never publicly called him names like he has called her.

Trump has repeatedly called Warren “Pocahantas” over her assertions that she has Native American ancestry. A DNA test in 2018 confirmed she does have an indigenous ancestor. More recently he’s escalated his insults.

Just last month during a televised meeting with the president of Argentina, Trump interrupted his Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to plug in an insult to Warren.

“She has no idea what she’s doing,” Trump said. “She’s a nasty, horrible senator.” Then closed with, “Other than that, I like her very much.”