‘Went Looking For a Problem’: Trump Supporter Hurls Insults at Crowd and Gets a Taste of Concrete, Video Shows

A video of a President Donald Trump supporter, who fell twice after yelling slurs at the No Kings protest, has gone viral, and many say he got the “instant karma” he deserved.

The two-minute video shows a group of older white men storming down 17th Street in downtown Denver on Oct. 18, chanting “God bless Trump!” and flipping off the crowd gathered as part of the nationwide demonstrations against Trump’s policies.

A Trump supporter in Denver found out after hurling insults at “No Kings” protestors during nationwide rallies on Oct.18, 2025. (Photo: Reddit)

One particularly loud MAGA supporter zeroed in on a protester, yelling “f-ck you” and using a homophobic slur before he suddenly ran after the person, who was not visible on camera. The chase did not last long. The riled-up man almost immediately tripped and fell flat in the middle of the street, hitting the pavement hard, face-first.

Undeterred, he got back up and continued running down the street, screaming slurs until a man, draped in an American flag, tripped him and he hit the pavement again, this time falling into the gutter.

As blood was streaming down his face, a concerned female protester urged him to stop, but he pushed her off. His associate then grappled with the woman, and he appeared to be shoving her toward a wall until a bystander stepped in to pull him off.

“You guys are going to get your ass beat if you don’t stop, I’m serious,” yelled a voice from the crowd, but the agitated Trump supporter simply wouldn’t stop. As he rounded the corner onto Wynkoop St. in front of Union Station, he shoved another protester out of his way before catching up to the apparent source of his anger: a young man, who appeared to be high-school aged, wearing a beanie and holding a skateboard.

Luckily, protestors quickly surrounded him, and instead of heeding calls from the crowd to “trip his ass” they protected the man—from himself.

“What are you doing, get out of here,” said a protester who expressed sympathy for the man’s bloody condition. “I’m sorry that happened to you. You need to go, though. I don’t want you to get hurt more than you are.”

The video was posted to Reddit with the caption, “Trumper FAFO’s after calling ‘No Kings’ protestor a slur.”

Several thousand commenters voiced their opinions about the dustup.

“Face slid like an air hockey puck,” read one matter-of-fact comment. Another lamented, “A grown man in his late 50s acting like this – for a man like Donald Trump. It’s so incredibly sad.”

One comment that received nearly 9,000 likes read, “He’ll go home and make 1,000 posts about liberals being p-ssies,” to which another responded, “Naw, it’ll be ‘the violent leftist mob surrounded me and attacked me for no Reason.’”

“Absolutely will go on Facebook tonight and tell his friends that he fought an Antifa Supersoldier and won,” chimed in another.

Sympathy was in short supply for the aggressor, as the general consensus seemed to be: “The dude went looking for a problem and he found one.”