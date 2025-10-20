‘Get the F*** Back!’: Masked ICE Agents Target Random Black Teen During Chaotic Search for Someone Else and Bystanders Refuse to Stay Silent

ICE agents carrying out a federal immigration operation in Chicago ended up detaining a Black teenager for hours after the operation spilled into a Walgreens store where the teen was shopping with his family.

According to WLS, the operation began when federal agents began pursuing a car reportedly carrying two undocumented immigrants.

Black Chicago teen was tackled to the ground by ICE agents. (Credit: Yarelly Jimenez)

Surveillance footage shows a white truck chasing a red SUV around a residential neighborhood on the southeast side of the city. The pursuit reportedly lasted 30 minutes before the truck conducted a PIT maneuver on the SUV and collided with the vehicle.

“Once the vehicle was stopped, the suspects, who are both illegal aliens attempted to flee on foot. As Border Patrol arrested the subjects and attempted to secure the scene a crowd began to form,” officials with the Department of Homeland Security said.

The crash drew a horde of protesters to the scene, where federal agents deployed tear gas to stave them off.

During the demonstration, federal agents began searching for someone and took their search to a nearby Walgreens, where 19-year-old Warren King was shopping.

Yarelly Jimenez said she went into the store with her partner and her sister’s boyfriend, King, to record what was happening, according to PEOPLE. Masked agents can be seen searching the aisles as Jimenez shouted, “Get the f— out of here!”

Moments later, as she exited Walgreens, she captured King on the ground as a masked agent straddled him.

Cellphone video shows an agent sitting on top of King as Jimenez screams, “He’s a citizen! He’s a citizen!”

“You don’t know what’s going on, so get the f*** back!” the agent is heard shouting back.

King recalled the moments federal agents swarmed the store before directing their attention to him.

“He was just saying, ‘Why are you running?'” King said to local station ABC7. “But I’m telling him, ‘I’m a U.S. citizen. I’m here. I’m legal. I’m born here.’ So, they didn’t try to hear none of that, though.”

King said he was detained for hours before the agents let him go. He described being held in the same vehicle as the two men the federal agents had arrested.

“They just accepted, like, their defeat. It wasn’t no talking in the back between both of them, and they knew each other,” King said. “I just graduated high school. So, they can come for, literally, anybody. And that’s not right.”

During the protest that ensued after the chase, a large amount of tear gas was deployed, which quickly caused the crowd to disperse.

While federal agents were wearing face masks to protect them from the gas’s effects, several Chicago police officers were left exposed. The police department said 13 of its officers were affected by the gas.

Agents also arrested multiple people, including another teenage boy, who they later released.

A federal judge, who issued a temporary restraining order limiting ICE agents’ use of tear gas and other riot control weapons on protesters in Chicago, expressed concerns about the agents’ violation of that directive, citing the protest and other clashes in the city.

“We are in an urban, densely populated area, where crowds are going to converge when there’s a commotion, where appropriate crowd control is important,” Judge Sara Ellis of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois said, per ABC News. “Underlying all of these policies is that everyone has to abide by their constitutional obligations. I am profoundly concerned with what is happening over the last week since I entered this order.”

Ellis amended the restraining order to require federal agents to wear body-worn cameras and keep them on during “law enforcement activities” in Chicago.

Sean Skedzielewski, an attorney representing the Department of Homeland Security, argued that the requirement would be impractical to implement, noting daily changes in the number of agents deployed in the city.

Ellis pressed the matter, saying that body cameras are important for government accountability.