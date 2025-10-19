‘Has Loved His Wife No Matter What Size’: Pierce Brosnan’s Wife Keely Shaye Stuns With Dramatic Transformation After Reported 100-Pound Weight Loss

Former model Keely Shaye, the wife of actor Pierce Brosnan, turned heads after stepping out in Los Angeles with her husband to dine at Giorgio Baldi this week.

The 62-year-old was sporting a black satin dress with a plunging neckline and a leather jacket paired with black and silver pumps, and she looked slimmer than usual. Bronsan was wearing a tan jacket with navy pants as he accompanied his wife.

WROCLAW, POLAND – DECEMBER 10: Pierce Brosnan and Keely Brosnan pose on the red carpet during the European Film Awards 2016 at The National Forum of Music on December 10, 2016 in Wroclaw, Poland. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Wire Image)

The documentary filmmaker’s weight has been the topic of conversation for fans over the years, but Shaye has said that she doesn’t shy away from the “color or my curves.”

The ex-model reportedly lost 100 pounds since 2024, according to the Daily Mail. She and the “Mobland” actor were married in 2001, and they share two children — 28-year-old Dylan and 24-year-old Paris.

Daily Mail readers commented about Shaye’s new look, and several noted that she looks beautiful at any weight.

“Regardless of her weight, she’s always been gorgeous,” wrote one. “Clearly, she’s an extraordinary wife & mother too.”

“Agreed!!! He loves her regardless of what changes her body has gone through,” added another. “That is love.”

Other fans were less kind. One fan wrote, “She wants to be thin,” while another chimed in, “What weight loss?”

Shaye shared a message on Instagram in 2024 that clapped back at her haters who talked about the former model’s weight. The post was captioned, “Gratitude for all my body has given and accomplished in 60 years.”

The post also included a poignant message by writer Alexis Florentina.

“Look at your body,” read the post. “Look at those arms that have held people they love. Look at those eyes that have seen oceans and mountains and big green trees. Look at those legs that have carried you through your longest journeys. Look at your feet that have held you up on your hardest days. Look at your smile that has grinned a million times at the moments that have brought you joy. Look at your body… not for the curves or textures but for the moments that this body has given you. Look at your body. Now what do you see?”

Bronsan also said of his wife, “I love my wife’s curves.”

She also told Vogue back in 2006, “‘I like to play up my neckline and shoulders. If a jacket is pulling in the bust, I might just move the button an inch. But I never hide in baggy clothing.”

Shaye branched out from modeling and was an executive producer of the documentary “Poisoning Paradise,” about Hawaii becoming a testing ground for chemical companies experimenting with genetically modified organisms to see how many pesticides they could use.

“The debate about pesticides is raging around the world. Country after country, state after state, city after city, county after county are concerned,” she said. “It’s time that we put public safety over corporate profit.”