‘No Respect for You. Trust Me’: ‘Batman’ Star Michael Keaton Torches MAGA After Trump’s Bizarre Statement About His ‘Stupid’ Loyal Followers

A video of Michael Keaton telling Trump supporters the uncomfortable truth about how their political hero really views them just reminded millions why the “Batman” actor doesn’t hold back.

The clip exploded across social media again after influencer Marco Foster reposted it on Thursday morning, Oct. 16. Within two days, more than 6.5 million people had viewed the footage, reigniting fierce debates about loyalty, respect, and whether political leaders truly value their supporters.

Michael Keaton tells Trump supporters the uncomfortable truth about how their political hero, Trump really views them. (Getty Images)

Keaton spoke directly into the camera, dressed casually in a plaid flannel shirt and tan cap, with an American flag mounted on the wall behind him.

Keaton cuts to the core of it. The 5th Avenue boast wasn't about power, it was a test to see how much disrespect people would tolerate.



The most alarming part isn't what he said, but that he was right. — Thomas Antony (@ItsThomAnt) October 16, 2025

His message from 2024 was aimed squarely at those who attend rallies for Trump and his radical right-wing affiliates.

“They don’t really respect you. They laugh at you behind your back. They think you’re stupid. They don’t want to hang out with you. They have nothing in common with you,” the actor stated plainly, his tone more matter-of-fact than confrontational.

He didn’t stop there.

“They’re not your bros,” Keaton continued, before dissecting Trump’s infamous Fifth Avenue comment from years earlier. “When Trump, years ago, I guess, said, ‘I could shoot somebody on Fifth Ave. and they’d still vote for me,’ basically what he’s saying is: these people are so stupid, they’re so dumb, they’d still vote for me. They have no respect for you. Trust me.”

The viral moment sparked thousands of responses across social platforms.

Another person built on that analysis: “Exactly — it wasn’t just arrogance, it was an experiment in loyalty over logic. The fact that it worked says more about the followers than the man himself, doesn’t it?”

Supporters naturally pushed back against Keaton’s characterization.

“Well here’s the thing. We like the guy because he’s a good man—not someone who would kill someone on 5th Ave. So this is not a thing that would happen,” one defender wrote,

Another was more blunt: “I don’t think you get it, but you will. Over half of Trumps base would vote for a wet puddle of diarrhea, over a democrat.”

The original video came during Keaton’s active campaigning for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, with particular focus on Pennsylvania.

According to Variety, he addressed younger voters specifically: “What I want to say to everyone under 30, you have a chance to be a hero here. You have a chance to really make the difference.”

His warnings grew more urgent: “If Trump gets elected, chances are I will be OK. The middle class isn’t going to be OK. If you’re young, you won’t be OK.”

Keaton joins a roster of Hollywood figures who have refused to stay silent.

Wesley Snipes previously challenged Trump’s executive order during his first administration targeting several predominantly Muslim countries.

“This is not American. NO BAN!” the “Blade” star declared, sharing a video of an Iranian-American man visibly emotional about the policy in January 2017. Snipes also rejected criticism that celebrities should avoid political commentary, making clear he wouldn’t be intimidated into silence.

Julia Roberts added her voice at the 63rd New York Film Festival, cleverly responding to a question about cancel culture by suggesting, “You should answer over at the UN right now.”

The quip referenced Trump’s controversial United Nations speech where he told world leaders, “Your countries are going to hell.” Roberts had previously narrated a campaign advertisement supporting Harris over Trump.

Richard Gere delivered perhaps the most pointed assessment this month at a Barcelona charity dinner for NGO Open Arms.

“We have a president who’s completely … he’s not only crazy, he’s a dark, dark presence,” the 75-year-old actor stated. “And this happened so quickly: six months. He’s almost destroyed our country.”

As one social media user summarized the broader sentiment about Keaton’s statement: “Trump’s 5th Avenue boast wasn’t bravado, it was a confession of how he’d exploit the blind loyalty of his cult, proving he’s the real con artist who thrives on division and deceit.”

Whether the actor’s message resonates as harsh reality or Hollywood overreach depends on where you stand politically, but the resurgence of his message proves the conversation about respect, manipulation, and political loyalty remains as charged today as when he first looked into that camera and spoke his mind.