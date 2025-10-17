‘Oh Karen’: Milwaukee Attorney’s Drunken Threat to Fan at Baseball Game Backfires Spectacularly — and the Internet’s Loving It

Chaos erupted at a Milwaukee baseball game after a confrontation between two fans quickly went viral — and it didn’t end well for one of them.

A video from Oct. 14 in American Family Field shows a heated standoff that ended with a chilling threat about someone being taken from their family — and the fallout was immediate.

Milwaukee Brewers’ fan Shannon Kobylarczyk threatens to call ICE on a Latino baseball fan. Photo credit: Instagram / @foosgonewild

During the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-1 victory over the Brewers in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, a hometown Brewers fan threatened to call ICE on a Dodgers fan.

According to The Milwaukee Sentinel, the woman, whose name is Shannon Kobylarczyk, was fired from her Associate General Counsel job at the staffing agency Manpower Group after video of her threats went viral.

Footage shows Ricardo Fosado — a Dodgers fan on a business trip from Los Angeles at the baseball game — asking other fans in the stands, “Why is everybody quiet?”

“I was like the only one wearing Dodgers gear,” recalled Fosado. “Putting it in my face that Milwaukee scored. But as the game progressed, the atmosphere changed. It was a little more quiet.”

After Fosado asked why everyone was so quiet, Kobylarczyk exclaimed, “Real men drink beer.”

Fosado again asked, “Why is everybody quiet?”

At that point, Kobylarczyk threatened to call ICE. “Ya know what, let’s call ICE,” she said.

Fosado told Kobylarczyk that he was a war veteran and a U.S. citizen before saying, “Call ICE, call them, you f**king idiot. ICE isn’t going to do anything to me. Good luck.”

Kobylarczyk then tried to slap Fosado’s phone out of his hand as he laughed at her. After that, she had the nerve to report him to the stadium’s security, and Fosado was escorted out of the baseball stadium.

Instagram users responded in the comment section after the video was shared on the platform, and they had some notes for “Oh Karen.”

“Her haircut isn’t doing her any favors,” joked one user. “She didn’t have [anything] to say when he said he was a veteran,” added another.

“It’s always the same haircut that wants to call immigration,” noted one.

“When he said two wars, even her husband started laughing at her. He’s been waiting for someone to shut her up,” added another.

According to WISN News, the video has been viewed more than 2 million times, and Manpower released a statement declaring that Kobylarczyk was no longer an employee.

“As soon as we became aware of this video, the individual was placed on immediate leave, and we began an investigation,” read the statement. “As a result of this process, the employee is no longer with the organization.”

Fosado kept it classy and said he didn’t think Kobylarczyk should lose her job.

“I don’t think it was like horrible or something that should get her fired. I feel bad for her,” he said. “We cannot be judged on one mistake, and a lot of emotions were involved. It was just hurt feelings, nobody physically hurt anybody.”

Karen was also forced to resign from her board of directors role at the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin. The nonprofit organization noted, “Shannon resigned from our board of directors this afternoon, effective immediately.”

The viral clip has ignited a firestorm online, leaving fans divided and the stakes higher than anyone expected. One thing is clear: this confrontation won’t be forgotten anytime soon, especially in today’s climate where people can be threatened with ICE pull-ups or worse over a heated argument.

The Dodgers lead the NLCS 3-0.