‘Doesn’t Even Look Like Him!’: Bradley Cooper Hits the Red Carpet Looking Like a Completely Different Person, and Fans Can’t Believe It

Actor Bradley Cooper recently celebrated the release of his third feature film “Is This Thing On,” but it was his noticeably different appearance that ended up stealing the spotlight even as he maintained the trademark confidence fans know him for.

Fans couldn’t help but speculate about Cooper’s new hair color at the Oct. 10 event as his transformation has everyone distracted on TikTok.

His hair appeared lighter than usual in both color and density due to the lighter shade of brown. He opted for a shaggier cut with long messy bang-like tresses in the front with a short-tapered cut in the back.

‘She’s Looking a Lot Better’: ‘Single White Female’ Star Bridget Fonda Resurfaces with Husband Danny Elfman Years After Her Drastic Transformation

Beyoncé Was Bradley Cooper’s First Choice for ‘A Star Is Born’ Over Lady Gaga, and He Pitched Her the Idea as Jay-Z Watched ‘Judge Judy’

Cooper kept his usual stubbled beard, but some noticed something different about his face. Social media observers claimed his eyes appeared wider than usual, and a few people questioned if he’s had cosmetic surgery recently.

@enews Bradley Cooper’s daughter Lea has had filmmaking and movies in her life from the very beginning. ♬ original sound – E! News

One fan who had the theory that Cooper has been poking and prodding at his face said, “Botox, veneers, fillers…ugh!!!! Bradley Cooper was HOT now he’s NOT….”

Someone else wrote, “Bradley Cooper used to be hot. Who is this person? It doesn’t even look like him. I understand getting older and we see it in a lot of celebrities, but this is just not the same person.”

Another wrote, “Someone said he looks like Charlie Sheen, and now I can’t unsee it.”

Actor Charlie Sheen has worn a slightly similar haircut with the split longer hairs in the front and short hair in the back.

A fourth person pointed out the eyes: “His eyes are weirdly wide open, too.”

So far there are no reports that confirm the “Guardians of Galaxy” star has actually gotten work done, only social media speculation.

And he probably won’t give in to addressing the speculation as he continues to promote “Is This Thing On.” The two-hour drama comedy explores how a struggling husband and wife cope with their failing marriage. The husband, played by Will Arnett, seeks to do stand-up comedy. Laura Dern plays his wife and addresses the sacrifices she made for her family. Cooper, who co-wrote, produced and directed the film, appears in it as Arnett’s character’s friend Balls.

Arnett is Cooper’s longtime friend, and he even collaborated with Cooper on the screenplay for the film.

The “Maestro” star had some heartfelt words to say about his relationship with Arnett during an Oct. 10 interview with Deadline.

He said, “Sometimes you meet these people and they go out of your life, but we stayed in each other’s lives for decades, and now he’s somebody who I can consider one of my closest friends in my life, that I will take on my death bed, and know for a fact that I’ll think back and his friendship meant the world to me.”

Other stars in the movie include Grammy-winning singer Andra Day, Golden Globe winning actress Emily Blunt, and former NFL star Peyton Manning.