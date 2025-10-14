Police: New Jersey Woman Uses Newly Bought Knives to Stab Customer Multiple Times Because of What She Did Inside a Marshalls Store

A New Jersey woman is behind bars for stabbing a customer at a Marshalls store parking lot with a kitchen knife when her apparent frustration boiled over.

25-year-old Amber Thompson was charged in connection with the stabbing incident, which took place on Oct. 11 at a Marshalls department store in Hudson County, New Jersey.

Woman at New Jersey Marshalls is stabbed multiple times by shopper. (Credit: Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Local police say that the violence broke out after Thompson allegedly started an argument with a fellow customer standing in front of her in the checkout line.

Thompson, who was purchasing a set of kitchen knives from the store, got into a dispute with a female customer about “the speed of the checkout line,” according to NJ.com.

After the customer made her purchase and left the store with her family, Thompson bought the knife set and followed her outside to the parking lot.

Thompson ”removed one [knife] from the box, then pursued the victim in the parking lot, ultimately stabbing her multiple times,” police said.

Authorities found the wounded victim in bloody clothing with several stab wounds to her torso.

Police determined her injuries were superficial, according to The Observer.

They located Thompson “in the Marshalls’ bathroom, with a kitchen knife laying atop the baby changing station.”

She was detained while witness statements were taken down, then arrested after investigators determined she was the alleged stabber.

She was booked into the Hudson County Jail on charges of second-degree aggravated assault, third and fourth-degree weapons offenses, and fourth-degree endangering.