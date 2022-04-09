Report: Jesse Williams Gets Child Support Payments to Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Reduced By More Than $30K

Jesse Williams’ request to lower his child support payments to his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, has been honored after a judge cut the “Grey’s Anatomy” star’s disbursement down by more than $30,000 following his exit from the hit ABC show.

According to legal documents filed on Thursday, April 7, and later obtained by People, Williams will temporarily pay $6,413, a significant drop from the $40,000 he was ordered to pay monthly for his two children, 8-year-old daughter Sadie and 6-year-old son Maceo.

“Full-time childcare and school-age children away for much of the day, Aryn has apparently spent thousands of dollars on failed or failing businesses while failing to seek gainful employment despite having an Ivy League degree, speaking 3 languages, and having a wealth of competitive real estate experience,” the filing by the actor stated.

The actor claimed his ex-wife invested the monthly payments into risky “non-income-producing experiments such as a restaurant, in June 2020, wellness and apothecary shops is contrary to our children’s best interests.”

He added, “I am not trying to shirk my responsibility to support our children, but both parents have a duty to support the children, and Aryn has clearly refused to participate, insisting that I be entirely responsible.” The outlet also claimed that Williams is asking the court to order Drake-Lee to participate in a vocational evaluation with the court. However, she has declined.

As previously reported, the 40-year-old star told the judge that he could no longer afford to make the once set amount, one that started in October 2019. TMZ reported that the actor currently stars in the Broadway production of ‘Take Me Out,’ which reportedly only pays him $1,668 per week in addition to any income from outside projects and appearances he may have. The adjusted payments are slated to begin on Friday, April 15.

The former couple tied the knot in 2012 after more than five years together. However, in April 2017, Williams filed for divorce after only five years. Their separation was finalized in October 2020. The actor and his former wife hold joint physical custody of their kids.