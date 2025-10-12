‘Curt Had Enough Sense to Pass on This One’: Fox Host Plummets Face-First During Live Broadcast After Segment Goes Horribly Wrong

New York’s “Good Day” host Rosanna Scotto found herself flat on her face during a live on-air demonstration with a celebrity trainer.

Former MTV’s “The Challenge” competitor Kenny Santucci was tapped to appear on the show to help promote fitness in a clip that’s been making the rounds online.

Footage shows him spotting Scotto as she did four successful pull-ups on a bar. He can be seen guiding and encouraging her, but things quickly go awry, leading to an unexpected on-air stumble that had viewers laughing.

‘Even Billionaires Fall’: Gayle King Kisses the Ground, Jeff Bezos Eats It, Videos Show Wild Scenes After All-Female Space Crew Lands

With the audience cheering her on in the Sept. 26 broadcast, Santucci supported Scotto’s legs and encouraged her with, “Last one! Here we go.”

As he lowered her legs to the floor, Scotto let go of the pull-up bar. Instead of celebrating with a high-five after her strenuous effort, she unexpectedly face-planted onto the studio floor.

Scotto’s co-host, Curt Menefee, immediately rushed to her side to help her up and ensure she was OK.

“Kenny, what kind of insurance do you have?” Menefee asked, as both men helped Scotto off the ground. The fitness trainer replied, “Ummm, not very good.”

Scotto quickly reassured everyone, “I’m fine, I’m fine!” Then said, “Kenny, why didn’t you tell me?” as he helped her put back on her heels.

Menefee concluded with the day’s key takeaway: “Don’t exercise in heels. That’s the lesson.”

The fitness mishap quickly gained traction on social media. Many applauded Scotto for her resilience, while others questioned the segment’s setup altogether.

“Why’d she leave her heels on??? I’m a coach and this is def on her not him,” one person commented on RadarOnline’s Instagram. Another offered a different take: “Omg he put her down with her ankles crossed!! Poor Rosanna, she’s lucky she didn’t break anything!”

A third said: “What could possibly go wrong? Curt had enough sense to pass on this one.”

The conversation continued on TikTok, where many debated who they thought was at fault. One user praised her physical strength: “Accidents happen, nobody’s at fault and she seems okay. Great sport!”

Others were more critical. “Trainer is a fool. Totally his fault,” said one viewer.

Another noted, “Both of they fault. She at work. Not the gym.”

And someone else reflected on watching it happen in real time: “I watched this happen this morning and you are the only person who got video… do you got the part where Curt looks at the camera and says, ‘You don’t think that’s gonna go viral do you?’ I was on the floor this morning.”

And one person tied it back to the network: “That’s what you get for working for Fox.”

A seasoned TV personality, Scotto has been a fixture at WNYW-FOX 5 News since 1986, with over 39 years of tenure. She began as a weekend anchor and reporter before becoming the weekday anchor of Fox 5 News. In 2008, she took on co-hosting duties for “Good Day New York.”

Though Scotto is no stranger to bloopers and behind-the-scenes laughs while preparing to deliver the news, it’s safe to say that taking a face dive on live television was not part of the production plan that morning.