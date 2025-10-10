‘Speaking of Coconut Oil’: Peyton Manning Left Shook as Bikini Party Intercepts Live Show, Guest Claims It ‘Ruined My Night’

Peyton Manning was left flustered after a cameraman made an awkward cut on his show “The Manningcast.”

The former NFL quarterback was doing one of his usual Monday night recaps, giving commentary on a football game with his co-host and fellow former NFL quarterback — who happens to be his little brother — Eli Manning.

ESPN cameras showed clips from a recent game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars. A clip from Monday, Oct. 6, revealed the weird moment that took place early in the second quarter just before the Chiefs kicked the extra point to go up 14-0.

Manning was mid-conversation when the broadcast abruptly cut from the field to a poolside scene at Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium, where bikini-clad women and shirtless men were relaxing in the water. The surprise didn’t end there — the pool’s clear acrylic walls made it easy for viewers to see a lot more than they expected.

Peyton Manning: "Speaking of coconut oil, what's going on here?"



Glen Powell: "I really don't like that cameraman. Whoever cut to that…. Ruined my night…" #NFL #MNF pic.twitter.com/8jM6GKETXD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 7, 2025

When Peyton noticed, he said, “Speaking of coconut oil, what’s going on here?”

Glen Powell, who appeared as a guest on the show that evening to promote his new series about a former college quarterback called “Chad Powers,” was also shocked. His cringe-like reaction showed he didn’t care much for the cheeky visuals of the swimmers. As Peyton inquired about the people in the pool, Powell simply shook his head.

Responding to Peyton’s question, Powell said, “Yeah, I don’t know why they cut there. I really don’t like that cameraman. Whoever cut to that — ruined my night. Man, my Monday is not off to a good start, I’ll tell you what.”

The clip ended with both Peyton and Eli smiling and laughing at Powell’s reaction.

Like Powell, other fans weren’t impressed with the pool or the people either and did not hold back their feelings about it. Yahoo Sports reposted part of Powell’s reaction in a Tik Tok video on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

To that video, one fan said, “Hell nah that’s hot dog water.”

Another person typed, “Those are for sure 98% pee.”

On Facebook another said, “Last night’s ManningCast of the Chiefs – Eagles game was hilarious! The pool comment was funny. Eli taunting Peyton after the ‘interception’ was well worth the price of admission.”

The pool is just one of two pools that comes with the EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. Both live on the party deck at the north end zone of the stadium and measure at 12 by 15 feet.

ESPN reported in 2014, 9,500 seats were removed in the north end zone for the pools to be built there. There were also 16 cabanas put there as well. Back then, to get one of the four poolside cabanas on the first level companies or fans had to pay up $12,500.

Now the Jaguars website states that the starting price to purchase their spa cabana is $17,000. The limit for the amount of people that can come with the package is 50 people, which is $340 per person. Food, beverage and parking is included.