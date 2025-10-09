‘Think They Understood Everything He Said’: Husband Goes Viral for Defending Wife In the Most Hilarious Way Possible

A video of a protective husband “putting on a display” for his wife has the internet in a fit of laughter, with many women online “taking notes” for their boyfriends and spouses.

In a TikTok posted by Coco Butler of Memphis, Tennessee, her husband, Rick Butler (aka the rapper Big Dawg Gene), can be seen approaching two hapless telecom workers who earlier that day had walked down the family’s driveway into their backyard — unbeknownst to Coco.

A video screenshot shows a man punching a dummy. (Photo: TikTok/cocobulter_)

Coco confronted them at the time about the surprise “trespassing,” but they were back yet again, walking on the front lawn. While the misunderstanding was likely due to a language barrier, that didn’t matter to Coco’s husband, who noticed his wife was agitated and did the most hilariously over-the-top thing.

He flew out the front door to confront the men and gave a dramatic, open-handed slap to a boxing mannequin that just so happened to be set up in the front yard.

The dummy, often called a B.O.B. (body opponent bag), was in the right place at the right time and sent the workers a message that transcended words. In a pièce de résistance for viewers, Rick told the men afterward, “We’re good, we’re good. I just needed to get that out.” Needless to say, they turned around and high-tailed it out of there, as the mannequin slowly rolled down the hill after them.

“The mannequin providing backup after the slap is sending me,” someone laughed in the comments section.

“Some people are VISUAL LEARNERS,” joked another, bringing to mind the old adage, “to see is to believe.”

“Bro gave them a presentation,” another howled, and noted that this time around, “I think they understood everything he said.”

While at first glance, keeping a mannequin in your front yard might seem odd, people in the comments are warming to the idea. “So thattttt’s why they keep that there, says nosy neighbor as they take notes for their husbands.”

Viewer reactions ranged from downright hilarity to pure confusion, with some sympathizing with the workers who likely got the shock of a lifetime when they saw Rick slapping a dummy.

“Why was that thing in the yard, tho?” one baffled user wrote. “They were probably just walking up to the husband to try to explain to him what’s going on,” stated another.

But most are finding humor in the situation, especially Coco’s mom, who burst out in laughter during a follow-up video showing the moment she witnessed her son-in-law tangoing with a dummy. A commenter quipped, “My exact reaction.”