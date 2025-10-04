‘Do You Notice…’: Steve Jobs’ Daughter’s Stunning Transformation Goes Viral as Fans Zoom In on the One Thing She Clearly Got from Her Dad

The youngest daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs, Eve Jobs, is causing a stir online after sharing new photos online. The photos have ignited both admiration and curiosity among fans of the Apple co-founder.

The 27-year-old model was seen smoozing with the who’s who of the fashion world, including Vogue founder Anna Wintour, for the Bottega Veneta fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve breaks the internet with new pictures. (photos Getty)

She captioned the post, “Milan with Bottega!! What a wonderful show – biggest congratulations to @louise_trotter_ and the whole team. Thank you for having us #bottegaveneta.”

Jobs wore a black blazer in the pictures and had her golden hair cascading over her shoulders, drawing plenty of attention in the comment section.

Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve breaks the internet with new pictures. Photo credit: Instagram / @evejobs

One fan wrote, “You look stunning!!!!” Several other fans also said the model looked stunning, and another fan wrote, “So beautiful.”

At least 60,000 people liked the post, including one celebrity, NBA star Kevin Durant.

However, Eve is married to 2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist Harry Charles. Charles is a British equestrian, and he was with his wife at the fashion show. He also commented under Jobs’ post, “Wifey !!”

Fans were quick to point out the lack of family resemblance between Eve and her dad, with one writing, “Luckily she does not look like her father.”

One person shared a side-by-side image of Steve Jobs and his daughter and further compared their outfits, as they joked, “Steve Jobs and Eve Jobs, do you notice the pullover neck outfit? She inherited that, like father like daughter.”

Another said, “She got on his whole suit not just the turtle neck.”

Steve Jobs and Eve Jobs , do you notice pull neck outfit?



She inherited that, like father like daughter pic.twitter.com/zUD4g789M3 — Ochienge (@ochienge_) October 3, 2025

Others seemed more interested in the connection between Eve and her dad’s company. After the pictures were shared by Complex on Instagram, social media users reacted to what they saw as the irony of it all, and they got a kick out of it.

Another user wrote, “Steve Jobs’ naming his daughter Eve is iconic. The apple don’t fall far from the tree.”

“His wife must have been smokin,” wrote one Threads user.

not really my style to comment on women’s appearance but nonetheless feel compelled to make a point…



all y’all out here acting surprised that Eve Jobs is as gorgeous as she is have clearly never laid eyes on Laurene



Amex Centurion of face cards pic.twitter.com/yskilNoUfq — Josiah Gulden (@jgulden) October 3, 2025

Jobs left behind four children. He had his first daughter, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, 47, with his high school sweetheart and artist Chrisann Brennan.

In addition to Eve, he shared a son, Reed Jobs, 34, and another daughter, Erin, 30, with his wife, Laurene Powell Jobs. According to reports, the bulk of his inheritance went to Laurene, who became the primary beneficiary of his estimated $10.2 billion fortune.

Lisa Brennan-Jobs has previously spoken about her late father in her book “Small Fry,” and how she was rejected as a child. Steve reportedly wanted nothing to do with her mother’s pregnancy, which later created resentment toward her father. After skipping his daughter’s birth, he denied paternity for years.

In a book excerpt shared with Vanity Fair, she explained that when her mother got pregnant, her father was already working on a computer that would later be called the Lisa, as the precursor to the Macintosh.

She wrote in her 2018 memoir, “Until I was two, my mother supplemented her welfare payments by cleaning houses and waitressing. My father didn’t help.”

Lisa also wrote about her father’s child support lawsuit filed by the district attorney of San Mateo County, California, in 1980. He denied paternity in a sworn deposition, claiming he was sterile and pointing to another man as her father. As part of the legal process, she was required to take a DNA test, thrusting her into a highly public family drama she would never forget.

The case wrapped up on December 8, 1980 — just four days before Apple went public, instantly making Steve Jobs worth over $200 million. Yet their strained relationship persisted until his passing from pancreatic cancer in 2011. In her memoir, Lisa also revealed the shocking claim that her father told her she smelled “like a toilet” on his deathbed.