‘What If I Jumped Out’: White Driver Threatened to Violate Black Woman Out for a Walk, But Didn’t Expect What She Would Do Next

On Oct. 1, the X account “I Expose Racists and Pedos” shared a video with its 376,000 followers that, even by social media standards, was extremely disturbing.

A young Black woman walking along a residential sidewalk in Indianapolis was followed by a black Dodge Challenger with two red racing stripes down the middle and no front license plate. The white male driver pulled up beside her and allegedly propositioned her for sex in broad daylight. When she refused, he became hostile and threatened to overpower her.

“What if I jumped out and took it from you?” he can be heard saying in the footage that is now going viral online.

An Indianapolis man follows a woman while she walks. (Photo: Facebook/Black Indy Live)

“You would die,” she bravely responded, reportedly showing him a pistol she happened to be carrying. Upon seeing the gun, the man quickly backed down and played off his creepiness as though it was all a big joke.

“Oh, you got one of them? Nah, I was just kidding. I was just kidding. I was talking sh-t,” he said as he turned the corner and drove off.

The footage was initially posted by Black Indy Live, a local online news outlet, with an urgent call to the community to locate the man. Speculation among neighbors swirled in the comments section of the outlet’s Facebook post, but so far, no arrest has been made.

“A young Black woman says she was followed by an alleged predator from the FasMart gas station at Morris & Harding on the southwest side of Indianapolis,” read the caption. “This video is being shared as a warning and a call for help in identifying him. We are asking the community to help identify this individual so that proper steps can be taken to protect others.”

The woman has remained anonymous for her safety, and though she put on a brave face when being harassed, she feared for her life, wondering what could have happened if she hadn’t been armed that day.

According to a Department of Justice survey, 23 percent of sexual assaults between 2019 and 2023 happened in an open public place, and 29 percent of victims reported they were assaulted when commuting to or from home.

Indiana is an open carry state, and commenters over on X are saying more women should carry to protect themselves.

“This Creep would have Raped her…..IF she didn’t have backup….!” exclaimed one on X. “Get the license plate. The next woman probably won’t have a weapon,” urged another. Unfortunately, the back license plate is not visible in the video.

Another expressed relief that she got away: “I’m so glad for her. They love messing with what they think are soft targets, Black Women & Children. Cowards.”