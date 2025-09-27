‘I Hope He Doesn’t Call Her That on a Daily Basis’: Michael Douglas Sparks Outrage After Revealing Bizarre Nickname for Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones

Fans are buzzing after learning the unexpected nickname actor Michael Douglas has for his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and many aren’t sure what to make of it.

The longtime Hollywood couple, who famously share the same birthday despite their 24-year age gap, have been married for more than two decades, but Douglas’ pet name sparked everything from laughter to side-eye online. Some found it sweet, while others thought it revealed a little too much about their dynamic.

Actor Michael Douglas shares odd nickname he has for wife Catherine Zeta-Jones. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

The “Romancing the Stone” actor and “Chicago” actress were both born on Sept. 25. Douglas turned 81 this year, while his wife turned 56.

Douglas shared a message to his wife on Instagram on her birthday, and fans couldn’t help but notice his choice of words in the post, which added no further context.

“To my birthday sister—what a joy celebrating another year with you! Congratulations on your spectacular game at the Celebrity Ryder Cup,” he wrote. “Happy Birthday to the love of my life @catherinezetajones.”

Zeta-Jones responded in the comment section. “Happy birthday, darling. I can’t think of anyone else to share a birthday with,” she wrote.

Several users also wished the married actors a Happy Birthday.

“Happy Birthday, you two lovebirds. Love both of you,” echoed another” replied one fan.

However, a few fans took note of the “Fatal Attraction” star’s verbiage.

According to the Daily Mail, one user wrote, “He should say birthday daughter. Be more appropriate.”

Another wrote, “Yeah not ‘sister’ for your wife! I call people with the same Birthday as mine, my Birthday twins.” A third fan replied, “Nothing weird about that if you’re talking about birthdays, I hope he doesn’t call her that on a daily basis.”

Still people thought Douglas’ wording was “weird” and awkward” just like his relationship with his wife. “Ugh that age difference was always gross,” wrote one person. A fifth joked, “Yah…but she calls him Daddy…sooooo….”

Zeta-Jones also shared a birthday message to her husband on Instagram. The post included several pictures of the duo throughout the years, including from Douglass’ early acting days. She captioned the post. “Happy Birthday, Michael! Sharing this special day with you is once in a lifetime!”

The two actors were married in Nov. 2000 and share two children — 25-year-old Dylan and Carys, 22. Douglas also has an older son with his ex-wife, Diandra Luker — 46-year-old Cameron, per People.

Douglas told AARP back in 2010 that he had no plans to return to acting, and he cited his family as one of the reasons.

“My career was the most important thing in my life, followed by marriage and children,” he shared at the time. “And it’s completely reversed now. I never anticipated starting a family and the joy of raising kids at my age.”

However, Douglas did say he may return to acting while speaking at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in July if the right project came along.

“I had been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set,” he said at a press conference. “Uh, I mean, there are some people who —that’s all they they can do. So, um, I’m very happy, uh, with — with taking the time off. I have no real intentions of going back. I say I’m not retired because if something special came up, I’d go back. But otherwise, I — I’m quite happy. Just like to watch my wife work.”

Douglas recently starred in the film “Looking Through Water,” which was released earlier this month. Before that, his last movie role was as Hank Pym in the 2023 Marvel blockbuster “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Zeta-Jones is currently starring as Morticia Addams in the Netflix series “Wednesday.”