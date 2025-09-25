‘A Colossal Idiot’: Nancy Mace Dragged Online for Claiming Folks Are ‘Denying Science’ by Not Listening to Donald Trump

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina faced a firestorm of criticism on Wednesday after she defended President Donald Trump’s claim that taking Tylenol during pregnancy causes autism — a remark widely condemned by medical experts and advocacy groups.

Mace made the remarks during a live interview on Newsmax — a conservative streaming news channel — while appearing Wednesday on a split screen with breaking coverage of the deadly shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas.

“All that’s coming from the left and we have to be honest and tell the truth and I mean, I don’t know if you guys have been on social media this morning, but you’ve got pregnant women recording videos of themselves taking Tylenol — which has now been linked to autism — and they hate Trump more than they love their babies,” Mace said.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) speaks as the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement meets in the Rayburn House Office Building on July 23, 2025, in Washington, DC. Members of the subcommittee passed a motion to subpoena the so-called “Epstein files” following a hearing titled, “Catch and Release, Lose and Forget: Addressing the Crisis of Unaccompanied Alien Children”. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“I mean that to me, it is so insane on where we are today. Like, the Democrat Party has some ownership in this and they need to take responsibility for this. They’re denying science. They’re denying there’s violence when they’re egging it on, and we can’t get past that until they recognize their role in it. Yeah.”

Mace seemed in lockstep with the White House press conference that set off the controversy on Monday, when Trump, joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other administration officials, claimed that Tylenol use during pregnancy was driving America’s autism rates.

“Taking Tylenol is not good — I’ll say it: It’s not good,” Trump said, adding that expectant mothers should avoid acetaminophen altogether if possible, repeating, “Don’t take Tylenol.”

But medical experts quickly pushed back, maintaining that acetaminophen is safe when medically necessary, warning that untreated fevers can cause miscarriage, birth defects, or premature birth.

“Today’s White House event on autism was filled with dangerous claims and misleading information that sends a confusing message to parents and expecting parents and does a disservice to autistic individuals,” said Dr. Susan Kressly, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

When Mace took to the airwaves just two days later to echo Trump’s unproven theories, the backlash was immediate.

“She sounds like a colossal idiot,” one critic wrote on a Threads post about Mace. “Trump and RFK Junior don’t have any medical credentials whatsoever. Why on earth would anybody listen to them? Autism was discovered in 1911. Tylenol/aspirin wasn’t invented until 1955. Did they forget all of that?” one person wrote.

Another pointed to hypocrisy: “If they cared about AUTISM, they wouldn’t have cut Medicaid, SSI, SNAP, the Dept of EDUCATION, the VA, medical research and on and on. Autism IS NOT a disease. Correlation does not equal causation. Release the Epstein files.”

“No pregnant woman should get their medical advice from that dumpster fire of a President,” another critic posted.

“There hasn’t been one scientific study that says Tylenol causes autism.. no one denying science except you, Nancy Mace who ever the f-ck you are,” one response read.

Others focused on the broader politics.

“All this administration does is lie, and this Tylenol autism claim is another example. They twist half baked studies with no proven link and present it as fact, while real medical experts still consider Tylenol safe when used as directed in pregnancy. It’s not about protecting babies, it’s about weaponizing fear to score political points. If they truly cared, they’d be fighting for prenatal care, paid leave, and accessible healthcare instead of pushing propaganda.”

Mace’s embrace of Trump’s claims added fuel to ongoing criticism of her political style. Just last week, she spearheaded a failed resolution to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar, and days later she was widely ridiculed after clashing with Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser in a House hearing over whether “D.C. government is racist” and asking Bowser to define “what is a woman.”

Her latest intervention appears to have backfired, as everyday Americans questioned her decision to echo Trump’s unverified remarks. One critic summed up the mood:

“No one denying science except you, Nancy Mace …”