‘I Got My Whole Life Ruined’: Roseanne Barr Blasts ABC for Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Return While Her Show Stayed Canceled

Roseanne Barr is fired up over Jimmy Kimmel’s return to late-night television. The talk show host was indefinitely suspended on Sept. 17 amid conservative outcry over an ill-received comparison of Charlie Kirk’s killer and MAGA as the comedian set up a joke about President Donald Trump’s response to a reporter’s question about the fallen conservative activist.

ABC reversed course after “thoughtful conversations” with Kimmel. Media companies Sinclair and NextStar continued to preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on their station lineups upon its return on Sept. 23.

In his 17-minute monologue, the Emmy winner thanked Disney, the network’s parent company, for allowing the program to resume taping and took a swipe at Donald Trump, who had been openly critical of Kimmel’s remarks about the administration.

“Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke,” said the comedian. Barr spoke with News Nation hours before Kimmel’s show went live. She blamed hypocrisy and double standards for his easeful return to television. The exiled entertainer drew comparisons to her own 2018 controversy.

“I got my whole life ruined… no forgiveness and all of my work stolen… for racially misgendering someone,” she said. Barr was booted from the “Roseanne” reboot and blackballed after she compared former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett to a “Planet of the Apes” character.

She reshared a post with side-by-side images of Jarrett and actress Helena Bonham Carter in makeup as Ari in the science-fiction franchise, along with the following message: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Fans accused the comedian of perpetuating comparisons between Black people and monkeys. Barr, on the other hand, claimed she was unaware that Jarrett was not a white woman.

Moreover, Barr argued that Kimmel’s actions were intentional, yet he did not face similar consequences. “Jimmy willingly, you know, purposely lied… and you get your hand slapped for six days for that,” she explained.

Discussions about her outlook erupted online. “I like them both, but she is correct.She was really hung out to dry for no reason whatsoever. It is just plain wrong,” wrote one person in the comment section under the right-leaning tabloid Daily Mail’s article about Barr.

A second individual commented that Kimmel is “a true American fighting for freedom of speech, as snowflake magas try to cancel all opposition!” While a third option read, “She is right about double standard however she is wrong to align what SHE did with his wrong.”

Also displeased with Kimmel’s return is Trump. He has threatened to take legal action against ABC.