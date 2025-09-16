‘Absolutely, Unacceptable‘: Trump’s Absence at a Heartfelt Gathering to Golf with Friends Sparks a Wave of Claims He’s Never Put Anyone Else First

When one of your biggest supporters gets gunned down at a college campus and you choose golf over grieving, the optics aren’t exactly presidential material.

President Donald Trump sparked a social media storm after reports surfaced that he skipped the memorial vigil for his friend Charlie Kirk. The conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Still, people want to know Trump’s whereabouts, since he was not among the other conservative political talking heads memorializing Kirk.

Trump sparked social media backlash for skipping Charlie Kirk’s memorial vigil to finish his golf weekend, raising questions about his loyalty to supporters. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Outlets such as People reported that he spent the weekend at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and got back to his home while the vigil was going on. Others, like TMZ, claimed he returned to the White House around the same time mourners gathered at the Kennedy Center.

Kirk’s vigil began at 6 p.m. at the Kennedy Center Sunday night, just 1.5 miles from the White House.

Reports differ on when he finally showed up at the White House — some say 6:30 p.m., others closer to 8. What’s clear is he skipped the tribute.

The memorial service drew an impressive crowd of 85 congressional members and Trump administration officials, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who spoke on behalf of the absent president.

But his absence didn’t go unnoticed by social media users, who quickly turned Trump’s no-show into viral content.

“MAGA still hasn’t figured out they’re being played by Donald,” one user posted on X.

Another person was more direct: “He certainly does not give any f–ks about anybody except himself.”

A third comment noted: “He sent KKKKarolyin in his place.”

Did she yell at everyone? I’ve never heard her speak in a normal tone. — Here we go again but worse! (@AlexisCeule) September 15, 2025

The criticism intensified with comments like “Trump cares about no one” and one particularly emotional response: “Absolutely unacceptable @realDonaldTrump!!!! How could you, Sir? I have tears in my eyes and I’m praying this isn’t true.”

Adding fuel to the fire was a separate viral clip from Trump’s Saturday night appearance at the “Hope Through Education” gala at his Bedminster resort.

In the footage, captured by Republican strategist Nicole Kiprilov, Trump made a surprisingly candid admission that sent ripples across social platforms: “Smart people don’t like me and they don’t like what we talked about.”

The self-deprecating comment drew chuckles from the crowd but sparked intense debate online about what it revealed about his view of his own supporters. Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett seized on the moment, posting: “I agree! Soooo does MAGA know what this means he thinks of them?”

The president’s response to a reporter’s question about Kirk’s passing only amplified perceptions that Trump was tone-deaf about the gravity of the situation.

When asked how he was holding up following the news, Trump briefly told the press, “I think very good” before pivoting to discuss White House renovations, including plans for a new 90,000-square-foot ballroom. The jarring transition from tragedy to construction updates struck many as inappropriate, including his own niece, Mary Trump, who called out the response publicly.

Trump’s relationship with Kirk stretched back years, with the conservative activist serving as a key ally in galvanizing young voters toward the MAGA movement. Kirk had been a frequent White House visitor since Trump’s return to office in January.

The president has announced plans to award Kirk a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom. White House chief of staff Susie Wiles described Kirk as the “highest-profile MAGA person outside of those that are working here.”

Despite missing the vigil, Trump has confirmed he will attend Kirk’s official memorial service in Arizona on Sept. 21, though first lady Melania Trump’s attendance remains uncertain.

The president mentioned he hadn’t asked his wife to accompany him, adding cryptically, “We’re going to Europe, so we’re going to be doing that. I haven’t even thought of it.”

The weekend’s events have crystallized long-standing questions about Trump’s loyalty to his supporters. As the controversy continues to unfold online, it appears many in the MAGA movement are beginning to question whether their devotion is truly reciprocated by the man they’ve championed.