‘I’ll Show You Something I Really Have’: Florida Teen Cyclist Thought He Was Just Recording Road Rage Until the Driver Made a Chilling Threat

A teen cyclist riding on a Tampa road captured a driver acting so unhinged that another motorist had to step in to try to defuse the situation.

However, that wasn’t enough to calm the enraged man, who threatened to shoot the young man, likely more than half his age.

A Tampa, Florida, man was captured on video during a road rage dispute. (Photos: Reddit/Ancient_Hyper_Sniper)

The video, posted on Reddit, shows a white truck driving alongside the cyclist with the teen yelling, “The speed limit is 35.”

The driver’s response is inaudible, but it sets off the cyclist, who alleges the man flipped him off before the camera started recording.

“Shut the F—k up,” the teen says.

The video then shows the gray-haired driver stopping and getting out of his vehicle to confront the teen. That’s when the confrontation gets intense. The pair go back and forth, and the man seemingly pushes the teen, challenges him to fight, and tells him, “Do it and I’ll f—king shoot you.”

The driver doesn’t appear to have a gun, but the 19-year-old pulls out a knife and warns the man to “back up.”

“You just assaulted me for no f—ing reason. It’s all on camera. It’s all on camera. It’s all on camera. Get the f–k in your truck,” the teen says.

Still yelling and cursing, the driver gets back into his vehicle and says, “I’ll show you something I really have.”

“I don’t give a f—k if you have a gun or not, you’re not going to do sh-t with,” the teen says.

The verbal altercation gets so heated that another man tries to intervene as the teen attempts to call the cops.

“It’s not worth it. Drive away,” the bystander says.

The teen, who commented on the video under the username tbbenjy, stated that he had filed a police report and that the driver had been cited for similar behavior in the past. He also admitted that he was wrong to “keep poking at the lunatic.”

“The guys name is Dustin Daprizio and was arrested in March for battery, TPD also filed a risk protection order against him. Which is when the police file to remove your fire arms because you’re a threat to others or yourself. Sure I got punked, b-tched, whatever you want to say, but taking that fight wasn’t worth getting shot by a man baby lunatic with roid rage. He owns Bio scene care located in Hyde Park right off of Bayshore in the business complex behind those apartments. He’s retired navy and clearly has mental issues. That’s all I have to say and I don’t really give a shit about any brain dead opinions saying I should’ve fought back,” tbbenjy said.

The video garnered over 2,000 comments on Reddit. Most viewers sided with the cyclist.

“50-year-old tough dude with a diamond stud nose piercing,” one viewer wrote. “Guy is unhinged, definitely doesn’t need to carry a firearm IMO,” another viewer wrote.