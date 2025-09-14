‘She Got Him That Way’: LeAnn Rimes’s Jaw-Dropping Secret to Marriage with Eddie Cibrian Backfires Years After Cheating Scandal That Shattered Two Families

“You Light Up My Life” singer LeAnn Rimes is married to “Third Watch” actor Eddie Cibrian, but their union has always come with scrutiny.

Rimes, 43, is finally revealing the secret behind her and Cibrian’s, 52, seemingly blissful marriage — a union born out of scandal after both walked away from their spouses, sparking outrage that has often ignites a firestorm of backlash.

The couple met when they were both married to other people — the singer was married to Dean Sheremet, and Cibrian was married to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville.

LeAnn Rimes shares secret to marriage after cheating on her husband with married actor Eddie Cibrian. (Photo: Leannrimes/Instagram.

Cibrian and Glanville had two young sons at the time of their divorce, though he met Rimes while filming the 2009 film “Northern Lights.”

‘Guaranteed He Cheats on Her Too’: LeAnn Rimes Claims Women Unjustly Bulldozed Her with Hate Over Eddie Cibrian Affair That Broke Up Their Former Marriages

She told E! News on Sept. 5 at the End of Summer Soirée for ABC News, “It’s about just being present with each other, honestly. You think you know someone, but in 15 years, you evolve so much. It’s like learning every day when you wake up.”

“We’re really so happy,” Rimes added. “And we do laugh a lot, which is a good thing.”

The two-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter previously admitted that her relationship began with some “craziness” in an interview with Flow Space in July.

“I realized very quickly that there are a lot of women who’ve been hurt,” Rimes said. “Like, I’ve been on both sides of that coin. I’ve been cheated on, too, so I know that feeling. But so many women don’t know what to do with that anger. I was a target that was just easily projected upon. And once I realized that, things got a lot easier.”

“I know what I’m responsible for in the situation and making amends for that,” the recording artist continued. “But you know, the world’s pain is not mine to carry, and I think that really got thrown at me for a long time.”

Rimes’ comments got folks on social media talking, and they did not have much empathy for the singer/songwriter.

“Guarantee that man has cheated on her several times over the years. People like him don’t change,” said one Facebook user, to which another replied, “Yeah, but she got him that way. So, I guess she understands.”

Another fan replied, “She’s just lucky karma hasn’t come for her yet.”

Many seem to believe the Rimes had cheated on her first husband of nearly eight years, claiming Cibrian was unfaithful to his wife as well. One person said, “Very true, but he had a history of it with others. She did not.”

During her brief time on the reality TV show “RHOBH,” Glanville admitted that Cibrian cheated on her multiple times, including with “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay, when she was pregnant with their second child in 2007.

Shay had never gone to Cibrian’s home but claimed she saw no apparent red flags, such as a wedding ring, that would make her think he had a wife or another child at home. But when she caught wind from coworkers, she confronted Cibrian, as noted in her “My Good Side.”

“Eddie acted like he didn’t understand exactly what I was getting at, so I posed the question straightforwardly,” Shay recalled, per Entertainment Weekly. “And his answer was, ‘No, that’s insane. Why would you ask me that?’ It was gaslighting in its most basic form. Yet, I trusted him, so we continued hanging out.”

During a sit-down, Shay ultimately revealed to Glanville that Cibrian had told her he loved her and spent thousands on gifts for her. She also expressed how upset she was that he left her for Rimes.

Sheremet was equally upset over Rimes’ cheating scandal, claiming he grew to resent her over the years for not being able further his dancing career while supporting her.

“As it went on, there were a lot of animosities that built up. I felt like I was never having my needs met so there was fighting,” he explained to Nat’s Next Adventure in 2015, per E! “And I was so intertwined in managing her career that I didn’t know how to make the distinction between husband and boss, husband and partner, husband and manager…I was husband, father, friend, lover, manager. There were so many hats and I didn’t know what hat to wear when.”