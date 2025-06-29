‘Can’t She Afford Permanent Dental Implants’: Concern Grows After LeAnn Rimes’ Teeth Fall Out a Second Time During Live Performance

LeAnn Rimes has faced numerous challenges throughout her career, navigating personal controversies and industry hurdles, but nothing quite prepared the Grammy-winning artist for the moment her teeth unexpectedly fell out during a live performance on June 20.

The country music sensation found herself in an unprecedented predicament that would test her professionalism and sense of humor in equal measure, showcasing what she later described as a prime example of why “the show must go on.”

Midway through her performance of the hit song “One Way Ticket” at Skagit Casino Resort in Washington state, disaster struck, she said in a video post on her Instagram over the weekend.

Rimes, who has been performing since childhood and is renowned for her seasoned stage presence, experienced a sudden pop in her mouth, plunging her into a state of panic.

Her front dental bridge, which she has openly discussed as part of her extensive dental work over the years, chose this inopportune moment to malfunction.

Faced with the dilemma of either enduring professional embarrassment or leaving her audience mid-song, Rimes made a swift decision that would become a memorable testament to her dedication to entertaining her fans.

“We’re going to do a little story time about how the show must go on,” Rimes began in the Instagram video she shared with her one million-plus followers the day after the incident.

She added, “And this is the most epic example of how the show must go on.”

She then detailed the exact moment when everything went wrong.

“So last night, I was on stage in the middle of ‘One Way Ticket.’ I feel something pop in my mouth. And if you’ve been around, you know I’ve had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in the front. It fell out in the middle of my song last night,” she said.

The moment she realized what had happened, Rimes said she “panicked” and made a split-second decision that showcased both her vulnerability and her commitment to her craft.

Rather than attempting to power through with missing teeth, she quickly told her audience to “hold on” before sprinting off stage to address the dental emergency.

The brief intermission allowed her to reposition her bridge, but it also forced her into a moment of radical honesty with her fans.

“I just had to get real with everybody and tell them exactly what was happening, or else I would have had to walk off stage,” she explained in the video.

This transparency created an unexpectedly intimate moment between performer and audience, transforming what could have been a career-defining embarrassment into a testament to authenticity. For the remainder of the show, Rimes found herself in the unusual position of having to manually hold her teeth in place while singing, literally pushing them back into position “every couple of lines.”

The dental drama wasn’t finished with just one incident.

As Rimes performed her beloved hit “Can’t Fight the Moonlight,” disaster struck again.

“Like, ‘Can’t Fight the Moonlight,’ completely fell in my mouth,” she recounted with a laugh, describing how her teeth completely fell out once more.

Yet she continued singing, proving that decades of experience had prepared her for even the most unexpected challenges.

Reflecting on the surreal experience, Rimes called it “the most epic experience ever” and acknowledged the rarity of such moments in her established career.

“I don’t usually have firsts in my career,” she said. “That was a first and hopefully a last. I hope my teeth stay in tonight. We shall see.”

Many of her fans on her social media chimed in.

“Was there, and the show did go on, it was a great moment for us with you @leannrimes definitely a show to remember,” one Instagram user shared, while another playfully commented on the platform, “We do love a good bridge in a song!”

“Love you even more for this. The show must…go on!!” wrote another supporter.

Other observers seemed to feel fremdschämen for her predicament. When US Weekly posted the story on social media, one fan commented under the post, “Poor thing she was mortified.”

When New York Post readers responded to the dental mishap, another noted, “At least she was honest. Now you know she wasn’t lip-synching.”

One person asked, “Good that she’s having fun with it, but can’t she afford permanent dental implants?”

Facing another performance at the same venue the following night, Rimes approached it with characteristic humor and preparation.

“The front row, get ready for something to fly out,” she joked in her video. “If you catch them, please return them.”

Her candid reflection on the situation revealed her pragmatic approach, “And you know, like I said, there wasn’t a f—king thing I could do about it except either walk off or just hold my teeth in.”

Rimes used the experience as an opportunity to encourage other performers who might face similar unexpected challenges, emphasizing her commitment to “keeping it real” with fans and demonstrating that even seasoned professionals encounter moments of vulnerability that can become defining examples of resilience and authenticity.