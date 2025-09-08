‘He Was Very Discreet’: Trump Bites Down on Mystery Item In Viral Photo Reigniting Speculation Over Health Concerns As He Passes Out During U.S. Open

A strange blue object caught between President Donald Trump’s teeth at the US Open has the internet spiraling with theories.

Photographer Andres Kudacki snapped the moment as Trump sat courtside during the men’s final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt sat behind him.

The shot makes it look like Trump is about to bite down on something bright blue.

President Donald Trump attends the Men’s Singles Final on Day 15 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025, in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Kudacki later told The Daily Beast he wasn’t sure what it was; he initially called it a “tablet,” but admitted it could have just as easily been a mint.

That didn’t stop speculation on X from going wild. Some swore it was nothing more than a Wintergreen Altoid. Others theorized that it was Adderall, Viagra, or blood pressure medicine.

“He was very discreet,” said Kudacki, who posted the photo on X Sunday evening. He also told The Daily Beast that he never saw Trump pull anything from a container.

"Stay Awake" pill that didn't seem to work for Trump pic.twitter.com/evjIcLWQgX — JeSuisCH🏒BleuBlancRouge (@HabsHappy) September 8, 2025

“Trump has now been blue-pilled,” an X user wrote, making a reference to the 1999 film The Matrix, where characters are offered a choice between a blue pill to remain in a simulated reality and a red pill to see the world as it truly is.

Trump Belittles Black Reporter, Then Tries to Gaslight America Into Forgetting His Alarming Words

Some of the comments were brutal.

“Viagra. Condolences to Melania on the worst 15-30 seconds she’s going to experience today,” one X user wrote.

The chatter hit especially hard, given recent speculation surrounding Trump’s health and the 79-year-old president’s recent diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, where the veins in the lower legs do not function properly, leading to blood pooling and increased pressure.

Meanwhile, Trump disappeared from public sight days before Labor Day, prompting rumors that he was either dead or hospitalized.

According to Trump’s April medical report, he was in excellent health, “exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function,” and both his physical stamina and cognitive sharpness were deemed him fully fit to carry out the responsibilities of the president.

Trump’s medical history includes high cholesterol, seasonal allergies, a past COVID-19 infection, managed rosacea, actinic keratosis, benign skin moles, diverticulosis, and a benign colon polyp. He has never smoked or consumed alcohol, according to the report.

However, Trump also fell asleep during the match, adding more fuel to the allegations that his health is poor or declining.

“Sleepy Don doesn’t even have enough energy to stay awake for a game. Very worrisome!” a left-leaning Thread user wrote.

It wouldn’t be the first time Trump reached for a quick breath freshener if it is indeed a mint. In that infamous 2005 hot-mic tape with Billy Bush, he bragged about popping Tic Tacs “just in case” before trying to kiss women. Tic Tac eventually distanced itself, calling his comments “completely inappropriate and unacceptable.”