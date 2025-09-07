‘It’s An Old Tactic Used by Narcissists’: Fans Say Ryan Reynolds Crossed the Line in Awkward Red Carpet Interaction with Young Reporter

“Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds is under fire for the way he spoke to a child reporter trying to interview him at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept 5. Reynolds was at the festival to promote his documentary, “John Candy: I Like Me,” about the late actor and comedian John Candy.

The 48-year-old actor and producer was “condescending” and “rude” to the little tyke as he attempted a joke and exclaimed, “Let’s get to the question,” according to Page Six. A video making the rounds on social media captured the cringy exchange, and fans are not impressed with how Reynolds handled himself with the child reporter, whose name is Liam from CTV.

Ryan Reynolds is scolded on social media after being rude to a child reporter. Photo credit: Getty Images / Gotham / WireImage

The X account @TVMovieAddict shared the video with the caption, “There is nothing funny about this. Kids do not understand these types of ‘jokes’ where the person is being rude to them. It’s called being mean. #ryanreynolds.”

The video also featured text over the video that read, “Ryan Reynolds being RUDE to kid reporter.”

While greeting Liam, Reynolds said, “Hi! What’s the question?”

Liam replied, “Hi Ryan, nice to meet you,” but before he could ask his question, Reynolds hurried the child reporter and said, “Nice to meet you too. Let’s skip to the question,” before smiling as a bystander giggled.

There is nothing funny about this. Kids do not understand these types of “jokes” where the person is being rude to them. It’s called being mean 🤬 #ryanreynolds pic.twitter.com/aIYYDzllnq — TV & Movie Addict 🍿🦋 (@TVMovieAddict) September 5, 2025

Fans were surprised by the “Spirited” star’s curt response and left comments under the video on X. One fan wrote, “He is soo… mannerless,” prompting another to reply, “He really is. It’s one thing to joke with an adult, but a kid won’t get what he believes are jokes.”

“It’s an old tactic used by narcissists: insult, humiliate, and degrade, then call it just a joke,” noted another.

“Him and his wife are so insufferable these days,” added another, a reference to his wife, “A Simple Favor” actress Blake Lively, who has been accused of being a bully on film sets.

Other fans thought the exchange was fine, with one X user replying, “Y’all mad at this? Go get a life.”

Despite the cringeworthy exchange, Reynolds did answer a question from Liam.

“Why is there so much Chipotle mayo on your Tim Horton breakfast?”

“You know what? I wish I had some control over that,” replied Reynolds. “I can send a strongly worded letter to the chef. Consider it done, young man. What’s your name? Liam. I’ll make it downright vicious, but I’ll say it’s from you, though,” he joked.

Reynolds is one of the producers of the documentary “John Candy: I Like Me.” Candy stared in the classic films “The Blues Brothers,” “Stripes,” “Cool Runnings,” and “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”

The “Brewster’s Millions” star passed away in 1994 after having a heart attack. He was just 43. Reynolds told People that he was a huge fan of the comedian and was “hit hard” when he died unexpectedly.

“I would characterize myself as something of a super fan,” he said. “I know how it made me feel when he passed in ‘94. I think that was the first time it hit me really hard when a celebrity, someone who was larger than life, passed away.”

“John Candy: I Like Me,” premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 10.