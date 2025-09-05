‘This is White Privilege’: Video Shows Suspect Wrestling Cops, Grabbing Holster, Nearly Cops and Treated with ‘Compassion’ Instead of Violence

A recent arrest is causing an outcry over a racial double standard in the way police handle suspects.

In a video shared on Instagram, a white man can be seen resisting arrest for a full 30 seconds at a family-friendly community event. At one point, he grabbed a male officer’s holster and nearly knocked a female officer over, causing her to fall into a fence.

A screen grab captures a dramatic arrest. (Photo: Instagram/a_voiceinthewilderness)

Despite this, he was never physically hurt, whether by pepper spray or worse, by being punched or kicked. Instead, the officers first attempted a “bear hug” approach, grappling with the man but never touching his face or reaching for a baton or other weapon, even as he pressed his full body weight into the cops. “This is white privilege,” one viewer wrote.

Eventually, the trio stumbled to a low fence. As the cops pulled on his arms, a third officer approached and appeared to strike up a conversation with the suspect, seemingly trying to calm him down.

“He [is] resisting arrest and those white cops are so nice, no Taser, pepper spray, no gun pulled out, no punches, amazing. And the third officer, gently trying to tell him it’s ok, you’re safe,” read one of hundreds of comments pointing out the disparate treatment by police of Black vs. white suspects. “Smh, where’s this type of compassion when the ‘culprit’ is African American,” asked an outraged viewer, while another added, “Anybody noticed he didn’t get punched in the jaw?”

“Black man would’ve been shot dead,” read a heartbreaking comment that prompted a flood of ignorant responses, from mocking a supposed “victim mentality” to asserting that “Black people are catered to.”

Some refused to acknowledge the existence of a racial double standard.

“This probably has less to do with skin color and more to do with the sheer mass of that man,” said one, adding, “Watch videos of cops taking down built black men as well, it’s the same thing.”

Those opinions were quickly checked in the comments section with comparisons to the treatment of William McNeil Jr., the 22-year-old Florida college student who was punched in the face during a traffic stop for an alleged headlight and seatbelt violation in February. His case sparked national outrage, and he is still suffering from his injuries. At a July 2025 press conference, his attorneys said he was facing a long recovery, and he still doesn’t understand why he was attacked.

Data shows that Black people are killed by police at a much higher rate than other races. From 2015 through the end of 2024, Black Americans were about two and a half times more likely to be fatally shot by police than white Americans, according to a Statista analysis, standing at 6.1 fatal shootings per million of the population every year.

“A black family would be mourning the passing of their loved one,” wrote one commenter about the “bear hug” arrest. “Wow, must be nice resisting and still being alive.”