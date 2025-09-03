‘Behavior of a Sociopath’: Donald Trump Caught In a Lie About Death Rumors as Viewers Point to Fresh ‘IV Marks’

President Donald Trump’s fumbling response to a question about the widespread internet rumors over the weekend that he was dead or seriously sick is fueling even more speculation about his health.

Although the President used a White House event on Tuesday to announce that Space Command is being relocated from Colorado to Alabama, it was really about showing he is very much alive, even though he doesn’t look very healthy, some observers say.

S President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing an executive order that aims to end cashless bail, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on August 25, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Trump, “How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?”

“You see that?” Doocy asked in response to Trump’s clear confusion.

“No,” Trump answered wanly as he seemed shockingly confused about the question, even though he posted about the rumors over the weekend on his media platform, Truth Social.

“People didn’t see you for a couple days, 1.3 million user engagements as of Saturday morning about your demise,” Doocy continued.

“Really? I didn’t see that,” Trump said, either lying or forgetting that he knew about it.

“You know I have heard, it’s sort of crazy, but last week I did numerous news conferences, all successful, they went very well like this is going very well, and then I didn’t do any for two days and they said, ‘There must be something wrong with him.’ Biden wouldn’t do them for months. You wouldn’t see him and nobody ever said there was anything wrong with him and we know he wasn’t in the greatest of shape,” Trump complained.

“That was awkward,” this X user observed.

“He said no and then said he heard all about it 30 seconds later,” a Threads user said.

“It’s because it’s his natural habit. Deny. Deny. Deny,” another Threads user responded.

“Ha, Trump asked about the X hashtag TrumpDead. He said he wasn’t aware of it. So unlikely! Even so, he was alert and his speech fluent, albeit RAMBLING as usual. The best thing was the pained faces of JD Vance and others around him thinking ‘how much longer is this going on?’” X user Edward Anthony Rayne joked.

Trump’s persistent health issues in recent months are no secret. He has had swollen ankles and bruises on his hand, and he largely disappeared last week with no on-camera sightings.

And after Tuesday’s event, social posts zeroed in on Trump’s right hand, the one that was bruised recently.

“It looks like there is an IV tube under some fake skin. I don’t think veins loop like that,” Ryan Simmons stated on Threads.

“So when is MAGA gonna start wearing mismatched patches of foundation on their right hands in solidarity?” Patty Miller wondered on Threads.

“They are desperate to disprove that he’s ill, but in reality, this conference did the opposite. Oh, and release the Epstein Files,” Melissa Heffron demanded on Threads.

In addition to the internet rumors over the weekend that Trump had died, others are speculating that the president has been very sick.

In a phone interview on Tuesday morning, Trump mentioned how disappointed he is with Russian President Vladimir Putin. But more than Trump’s frustration that he can’t seem to broker a peace deal between Moscow and Ukraine, the audio of the Trump interview posted by conservative political pundit Scott Jennings was amplifying rumors about the President’s bad health.