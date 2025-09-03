‘Wait What’: Cory Booker Announces Engagement, But Fans Couldn’t Help But Notice This One Detail 

Sen. Cory Booker, 56, is set to tie the knot.

While Booker and his supporters celebrated the news of his upcoming wedding, the New Jersey Democrat’s public engagement announcement had other people bringing up his ex-girlfriend.

On Sept. 2, Booker shared a message about his upcoming nuptials by posting a five-slide carousel with his fiancée, Alexis Lewis, flashing her new ring.

Sen. Cory Booker reveals engagement to woman who fans say resembles his ex, Rosario Dawson. (Photos by AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Booker and Lewis wore leis around their neck in beachside photos of the couple interacting in front of a tropical background. One image featured the former Newark, New Jersey, mayor on one knee proposing to his wife-to-be.

“Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life. She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love,” Booker wrote in the caption for his 2.1 million followers.

He added, “We are excited for this journey ahead, having so much fun, and feeling deeply grateful for the love, support, and energy so many of you have shared with us. We are truly blessed to be surrounded by such a beautiful community lifting us in love and commitment.”

Senator Cory Booker’s new fiancée draws comparisons to his ex-girlfriend, Hollywood actress Rosario Dawon. (Photo credits: corybooker/Instagram; rosariodawson/Instagram)

According to reports, Booker and Lewis currently live together in Washington, D.C., and began dating in early 2024. Prior to his present relationship, Booker’s personal life became headline news when he dated actress Rosario Dawson.

“Congratulations, but you definitely have a type. Literally thought she was Rosario!” one person wrote in Booker’s Instagram comment section. Someone else replied to the news, “Wait what?? I thought you were dating Rosario Dawson!???”

Dawson, 46, confirmed her romantic relationship with the Stanford University graduate in a March 2019 interview with TMZ, where she called him a “wonderful human being.” However, their relationship ended for good in February 2022.

Booker may have moved on from his time dating Dawson and committed to exchanging vows with Lewis, but some social media users continued to focus on the 2020 presidential candidate’s past.

“Hi fiancee look like his ex,” a third commenter wrote.

Meanwhile, Dawson hopped into the comments to cheer on her ex-boyfriend’s engagement to another woman. The “Rent” movie star exclaimed, “Love Love! Congratulations you two!”

Booker will be taking on the role of husband for the first time when he weds Lewis. His 37-year-old future bride attended the same elite Sidwell Friends private college prep school as former President Barack Obama’s daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama.

The Daily Beast reports that Lewis also graduated from New York University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and earned an MBA from Cornell University. Sheu is listed as the senior vice president of investments on the Los Angeles-based Brasa Capital private equity firm’s website.

Lewis previously worked as the economic policy manager for the Los Angeles Mayor’s Office of Economic Development.

Booker began rising up the Democratic political ranks by winning a seat on the Municipal Council of Newark in 1998. He then served as the 38th mayor of Newark from 2006 to 2013 before scoring a victory in the 2013 U.S. Senate special election in New Jersey.

In 2020, Booker attempted to make the jump from the Senate to the White House by entering the Democratic primary race. The Rhodes Scholar eventually suspended his campaign and endorsed Joe Biden for president.

Booker returned to the national spotlight in April 2025 when he set a record for the longest speech given on the Senate floor. He spoke for just over 25 hours as a way to protest President Donald Trump’s MAGA and DOGE agenda.