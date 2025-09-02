‘Where’s the Lie?’: MAGA Shreds Fox News Host As a ‘Piece of Garbage’ After He Says What Everyone Else Is Thinking About White Males and Criminality

How dare he? A Fox News host has enraged the MAGA world by suggesting that certain gun control efforts could help reduce school shootings in the aftermath of the latest school massacre in Minneapolis Wednesday.

Former Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy, now a host on Fox’s “Outnumbered” show sent Trump supporters into a hot rage Wednesday after commonsense comments about “keeping firearms out” to prevent mass shootings.

Fox News covers Minneapolis shooting. (Credit: Fox News Video Screengrab)

Angry MAGA voters trashed him on social media, calling everything from “shameful” and “a piece of garbage” to a “communist.”

““Our system is reactive. Something bad happens, we react to it,” the former South Carolina lawmaker declared.

“And what people are crying for now is how can we prevent this? How can we stop it? And the only way to stop it is to identify the shooter ahead of time or keep the weapons out of their hands,” Gowdy explained, something most Americans understand, except for Trump’s rabid, gun-toting base.

Gowdy, who accepted campaign money form the National Rifle Association while in office, said Americans need to talk about “freedom versus protecting children.”

“I mean, how many school shootings does it take before we’re going to have a conversation about keeping firearms out?” he questioned, before adding “it’s always a young white male, almost always.”

Trump’s MAGA supporters weren’t having any of it, including people who call themselves journalists, while clearly posting about their opinions and biases, something a real journalist would never do.

“Shameful,” Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice declared on X. “Where’s the lie?” asked another.

“Here’s Trey Gowdy never missing an opportunity to show the world he’s a piece of garbage,” so-called independent journalist Breanna Morello wrote on X.

“What’s shameful? Differing views on whether some level of gun control is necessary? Many on the right are okay with 1st Amendment limits. Mature debate should be had on ways to keep kids safer. Everything needs to be on the table. Can some on the right handle that?” wondered Dan Keital seemingly hoping reasoning would set in.

“The fact that he’s trying to turn this into a racial thing is sickening. Why does the media feel the need to label White people as a threat?,” the Conservative Alternative asked.

One user seemingly unfamiliar with MAGA asked, “So facts and stats are an issue now with MAGA? Trey was factually correct period.”

A gunman opened fire on Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis Wednesday morning, killing two children and injuring 18 others.

But this wasn’t like any other school shooting because it actually happened at the Catholic school’s church, not inside the school.

The 23-year-old former student could not get into the church because the doors were locked after the mass started, which officials say saved lives. Police said he then went to the side of the church and fired a rifle through the windows striking children and others praying inside.

He was armed with a total of three guns, including a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol, and police said he fired all of them before killing himself.

ABC News reported three shotgun shells were recovered outside the church along with 116 rifle rounds, but the pistol appeared to have malfunctioned as the shooter was firing it.

Police found other weapons at the gunman’s home which appeared to have been legally “purchased recently.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara called the suspect a “coward” and said the attack was a “deliberate act of violence” that is “absolutely incomprehensible.”

Mayor Jacob Frey said, “This kind of evil should never happen.”