‘He Has No Vocabulary‘: Trump’s Latest Slip Ignites Frenzy as Newsom ‘Fans’ Deliver Brutal Correction

Donald Trump plans to sign every executive order that will amplify his chances of securing a third term ahead of the 2028 presidential election. He already supports the idea of an indefinitely installed leader, and now, he wants to control how votes are cast, even though the U.S. Constitution mandates that states run elections, not the federal government.

In an Aug. 30 Truth Social post, he wrote, “Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS! I Will Be Doing An Executive Order TO That End!!! Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very ILL, And The Far Away Military. USE PAPER BALLOTS ONLY!!! DJT.”

Legally, anyone unable to vote in person due to illness or, say, for instance, service men and women who are deployed abroad, can use the mail-in ballot. Various iterations of this format have existed since the Civil War.

Additionally, all voters, whether casting a ballot in person or via mail, are required to have a valid driver’s or state-issued I.D. — even residents who don’t appear on a precinct’s voter registration list are provided a provisional ballot on Election Day until their status is confirmed. If not registered, their vote will not be counted.

Yet, somehow the mere existence of these facts went unnoticed by Trump. Social media users moved quickly to acknowledge the gaffe. One X user wrote, “Did Donald skip class the day that lesson was taught?”

Even a parody account of Gov. Gavin Newsom took a swing at Trump. California’s governor has been incessantly mocking the president and his MAGA base for weeks with facts.

The parody account tweeted, “POOR DONALD. IF ONLY YOU FINISHED SECOND GRADE (SAD!) OR GRADUATED… IT’S NOT ‘FAR AWAY’ MILITARY, IT’S ‘OVERSEAS’ MILITARY. BESIDES BREAKING EVERY LAW, YOU ARE ALSO BREAKING ENGLISH.”

On IG Threads, a reactor asked, “What does he think are getting mailed in? Thoughts and prayers?” An X user remarked, “Trump struggling with English is the least of our problems. Watching him call overseas troops ‘far away military’ is peak unprepared CEO energy… Somebody get him a dictionary… or maybe just a nap.”

OH MY GOD.



Gavin Newsom just reenacted Trump’s cabinet meeting.



And it’s epic.



Similarly, Trump’s education took a hit when a second X user scoffed, “He has no vocabulary.” Despite Trump claiming to have invented words like caravan and equalizing, Newsom and others are not letting up on calling out his many blunders, especially not voting rights.