‘You Guys’ Butts Are Hanging Out’: California Woman Goes Viral for Harassing Black Women About Their Dresses. Her Comments Set Them Off

A woman in Napa Valley is going viral after a video shows her confronting two other women at a Napa Valley wine tasting event over their wardrobe choices.

The footage only shows a glimpse of one of the other women who is being berated for her attire. It appears that the woman, who is Black, is wearing a low-cut mini dress.

The video, which was posted on the Reddit page r/TikTokCringe, starts off with the white woman, who the poster has labeled a “Karen,” explaining that she was trying to inform the other two that they “have a bunch of skin out.”

Viral video shows a confrontation in Napa Valley, California. (Photo: Reddit)

She then denies being hostile, but added, “You guys’ butts are hanging out and everyone’s walking by.”

However, the two women argued that her tone off-camera was different from what she’s relaying now.

“Whatever you want to perceive,” the disgusted woman says as a man tries to pull her away. “It’s just very trashy!”

“It ain’t nothing trashy!” one of the women replies.

As the white woman walks away, one of the Black women goes into a rant about the cost of her clothes and accessories.

“You talking about something being trashy. My purse costs more than yours. My watch costs more than yours. Like what are you talking about? There’s nothing trashy,” she says.

Many viewers agreed that it was inappropriate for the white woman to approach the other two women about their attire. Still, they also decided the women should not have worn revealing clothes, even without seeing both of them in the video.

“Two things are true. The lady didn’t have to approach these Women about their wardrobe. And their asses probably were hanging out,” one viewer wrote.

“Eh…I think the dress is too revealing for a daytime wine tasting; however miss imma expose my boobs as well in a paririe dress needs to take a seat and shaddup. It is simply not her business,” another viewer wrote.