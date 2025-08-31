‘Show Me an ID!’: White Woman Refuses to Let Go of Black Woman’s Purse in Chaotic Tug-of-War Until Grandma Steps In, Video Shows

Most people know: you never touch a woman’s purse without permission. It is the center of gravity when you’re away from home, the keeper of keys, credit cards, important papers, and perhaps a few secrets.

In a baffling move, a white woman picked up another woman’s purse from a public restroom and wandered into a hallway with it, apparently looking for its owner.

Viral video shows tug-of-war over purse. (Photo: Instagram/Atlblackstar)

But when a Black grandmother tried to claim it, recognizing the accessory as her daughter’s, the white woman simply would not let go.

A video posted on Instagram begins mid-tussle, as the two women play tug of war with the handbag, with a third person pulling on the straps — the purse-owner’s husband. Even with two against one, the stranger would not release her grasp, seemingly holding on for dear life.

It’s no surprise that a woman’s purse could spark such chaos. As the husband maintained a forced calm, the increasingly irate Grandma had the reasonable solution of checking the ID in the wallet. “Well, show me an ID!” barked the white woman.

“Lady, you better move it,” shot back the grandmother, just after the purse-owner’s husband pried the woman’s hands off.

Apparently, the grandmother had to pass some arbitrary test created by the woman to prove the purse belonged to her family.

“You couldn’t tell me who [was] her brother,” she said, referring to the grandmother’s two grandchildren with whom she was traveling. “You said it was a phone and it wasn’t a phone!” she yelled, trying to justify her actions.

The husband desperately tried to keep things calm, perhaps knowing things could go south fast.

“There’s too many of them. Not enough of us,” he could be heard repeatedly saying on camera.

Meanwhile, Grandma was gearing up for a fight.

“There ain’t too many of nobody. I can have my business, trust me,” she said, to the amazement of social media, who are here for her badass energy.

“Grandma was ready to let loose on that lady… talking bout ‘It ain’t too many of nobody.. I can handle my business, TRUST ME !!!’💪🏾🤣” cheered an Instagram user. “Grandma was ready to crash out! 😂😂” said another.

“Damn he scary. Scared of a bunch of old people,” wrote a critic of the husband’s low-key demeanor, but many commenters came to his defense, especially given that he was with his children.

“He was not scared. He got their property back and stayed real calm. That monotone and separation is perfect de-escalation,” wrote one.

“That man is protecting his family. Everything isn’t worth a crashout and a ride in a cop car.”

In the video, the grandmother can be heard explaining the original mishap, stating that the daughter was attending to her young boy and had presumably set her purse down or forgotten it.