‘What Has She Done?’: Shania Twain’s Birthday Suit Thirst Trap Has Fans Saying She’s ‘Still Such a Baddie’ as Critics Zoom In

Renowned country singer Shania Twain has officially joined the 60 club, but her wild display in an IG post has left fans questioning her choices.

The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” singer-songwriter gave her followers a blast from the past moment on her birthday by sharing a photo of her much younger self on Thursday, Aug. 28.

Many were surprised by the 1980s photo, as Twain looks drastically different from the Grammy-winning star we know today. Back then, she was still known as Eilleen Regina Edwards before her transformation into Shania Twain.

Country musician Shania Twain looks completely unrecognizable in new photos for her 60th birthday. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

The image showed Twain sitting on a wooden stool in a cluttered dressing room, rocking a feathered haircut, a sequined pantsuit, and bright red lipstick, all while flashing a big smile at the camera.

The “You’re Still The One” didn’t explain the whole story behind the photo, it’s likely Twain was prepping for a performance. Before adopting her country persona in the late ’80s, Twain was in a rock band, Longshot, and a cover band called Flirt.

‘She’ll Be Back on the Market Soon’: Salma Hayek’s Skimpy Bikini Shoot Has Critics Saying She’s ‘Embarrassing’ Her Billionaire Husband

Writing a special message to herself in the caption of the post, Twain said, “Happy birthday to me! How can I be 60? So glad to have kept some photos from this time in the 80s when I had no idea what was ahead of me and Shania f**king Twain didn’t exist yet.”

The next slide, following the first picture, was a photo of her current self posing in an oversized white button down shirt and mini black shorts. Behind her, a verse from her song “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” appeared.

It reads, “No inhibitions. Make no conditions. Get a little outta line!”

Twain went on to express gratitude for her life, loved ones, and fans as she concluded her message with, “I’ve tried to stay true to myself along the way and that’s my intention moving forward into the next chapter.”

Aside from her words, fans seemingly were baffled by the stark differences in her appearance between the vintage shot and now, flooding the comments under the Daily Mail’s article about her post.

One person wrote, “She’s had a lot of work done. I don’t recognize her now.”

Many claimed she was “Too old for that crap” to be posing seductively in her photos.

Two people said, “Who is this woman and what has she done with shania Twain…” and “Why would we want to see some 60 year old in her underwear?”

A fourth typed, “It’s sad she is unrecognizable to her natural self. She could have aged beautifully if she’d left her face alone.”

But longtime fans still loved her writing messages like, “Still such a baddie. My grandpa loved you!”

Despite the criticism, Twain has apparently not had any work done, opting instead to age gracefully while updating her wardrobe.

After posing undressed in 2022 on the cover single “Waking Up Dreaming,” she spoke with news anchor Hoda Kotb on the “Making Space” podcast about being comfortable with her own skin.

Though her appearance has changed over the years, Twain attributes these transformations to natural aging factors. She acknowledged the realities of aging, like wrinkles and sagging skin, but made it clear that surgery isn’t an option for her, explaining to Kotb why she chose to avoid going under the knife.

“I’ve come to a point where, no, I’m not gonna do it,” she said. “Maybe that was probably part of what pushed me to go, ‘OK, it’s time to start loving yourself in your own skin,’ because sure, I’ve got lots of friends that have had very successful surgeries, but I’ve also seen others that aren’t so successful.”

The “From This Moment On” singer continued to unpack the idea of a failed surgery. “And then I think ‘Well what if I’m one of those that doesn’t heal very well, then I’m gonna hate that about myself,’” Twain said. “Then I’m gonna regret doing it. And then, maybe I’m going to fall and cut myself, and I’m gonna need stitches, for real.”

It seems self-love and empowerment are working wonders for Twain as she enters her 60s, radiating confidence and grace.