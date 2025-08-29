‘That’s How People Get The Sh-t Slap Outta Them’: ‘Karen’ Wrecks DJ Gear, Threatens to Call Cops on Event Because It Disturbed Her Salon Treatment

A woman who damaged DJ equipment in retaliation for music she deemed too loud has people shaking their heads in disbelief, saying, “What the actual f–k. Karen’s in the wild.”

On a recent Saturday in July, house music fans gathered to relax and sip coffee during daylight hours at a lounge and garden located in an industrial office complex in Houston.

The DJ’d private event, a “Music and Run Club,” is a regular occurrence, the last stop after a group jog, and was reportedly approved by the building’s manager.

However, that didn’t matter to one woman, who walked in and dramatically pulled the cables from the DJ’s mixing board, causing damage to the equipment. Her reason? She was getting a treatment at the salon next door, and the music was disturbing her peace.

MAGA Woman Blocks Bus Lane to Defend D.C.Takeover, Then Exposes Her True Colors When the Camera Stopped Rolling

Brittany Lopez, one of the DJs, posted a series of videos documenting the woman’s “entitlement,” as she described it, showing the woman touching the mixer and snatching the cables before threatening to call the cops.

She also yelled, “It’s Saturday!” which confused many. Houston’s noise ordinance remains the same throughout the week, banning loud music between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. This event started at 9 a.m. and lasted until mid-afternoon.

“This is how people get the sh-t slapped outta them,” wrote a commenter. “Saturday is literally the perfect day for an event, like what does that mean?” wondered another.

Brittany noted in the second video that the woman suddenly turned the tables and “acted as a victim,” saying that the event staff was being aggressive toward her. In the video, however, the bar manager can be heard calling her “dear” and apologizing as he ushered her out the door.

After being booted, she played the “I’m calling my lawyer” card and immediately began punching numbers into her phone. Then it dawned on her that she was being recorded, which she perceived as another violation. “You are recording me right now. You do not have the right to record. You do not have my permission,” she stated.

Brittany pushed back, “You’re in public. I can record you! You have me f–ked up! You messed up our speakers. Are you delusional?”

The commenters on TikTok certainly seemed to think so. “Illegal to record but not illegal to damage someone’s property… got it,” wrote one flummoxed commenter. “Does everyone have their lawyer on speed dial? I must be missing out,” said a second person, to which another noted that “If you have an attorney on call like that, then you’re the problem 100% of the time.”

“Why don’t you all call the police. All this talking,” quipped another viewer.

Brittany wrote in a caption that the salon owner chose to stand by her client in the dispute, but she did not confirm whether she called the police to report destruction of property. One bright spot: according to the lounge’s website, the “Morning Session” events — featuring coffee, cocktails, and music — continue.