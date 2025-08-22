‘Definitely Playing in Your Face!’: Outrage After Chick-fil-A Worker Writes Name Resembling Racial Slur on Black Girl’s Receipt, General Manager Says It Was a Mistake

A video posted to social media shows the moments a Black mother confronted a manager at Chick-fil-A after a staff member misspelled her daughter’s name on the receipt, which resembled a racial slur.

According to Davon McCoy, who goes by @yoo_sarge on TikTok, his daughters went inside a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Las Vegas to order two eight-count chicken nugget meals.

A woman confronted workers at a Chick-fil-A restaurant after taking issue with what was typed on her receipt. (Photo: TikTok/@yoo_sarge)

When a staffer asked for their names, they gave the name “McCoy.”

But what an employee wrote on the receipt showing the order was “Nicca.”

“I’m not sure how you get ‘Nicca’ out of McCoy,” McCoy wrote in the video caption.

He confirmed in the comments that one of his daughters told the employee the family’s last name and even spelled it out for them.

McCoy’s video shows the name on the food label and the receipt.

Clips of the mother’s confrontation with Chick-fil-A employees were edited into the video.

According to McCoy, when the family confronted the manager on duty, the general manager of the restaurant stepped in to say the worker meant to spell “Neka,” and the employee said he made a mistake. Ultimately, the general manager dismissed the family’s complaint.

“Are they playing in my face or I’m trippin. I hate for my girls to see that smh. Never again,” McCoy wrote.

"Are they playing in my face or I'm trippin. I hate for my girls to see that smh. Never again"

Viewers weren’t convinced by the manager’s justification for the misspelling.

“They are definitely playing in your face,” one TikTok user wrote.

“Even if it is the ‘spelling’ one thing is, if that don’t look right spelling it like that, imma take my chances and spell it a different way,” someone else added.

“You gotta go higher, this was not a mistake,” another comment read.

In a similar case that went viral last summer, a man said that Chick-fil-A management at a location in Maryland did very little to resolve his complaint after an employee wrote “Monkeys” on his receipt when he gave them the name “Marquise.”

The customer called the incident “profoundly disheartening” and “deeply offensive.”