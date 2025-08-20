‘Where Did Those Come From?’: Jamie Lee Curtis’ Low-Hanging Shirt Has Fans Zooming In and Going Crazy

Jamie Lee Curtis’ milkshakes might bring all the men (and women) to movie theaters.

The actress is racking up hundreds of comments after she and Disney shared three Instagram collab videos to promote their upcoming film “Freakier Friday.”

But those Aug. 16 videos got another type of attention that the media giant and the Oscar-winning star probably weren’t anticipating.

Jamie Lee Curtis puts her bosom on display during her press run for her Disney film. (Photo: @jamieleecurtis/Instagram)

It is not so much what Curtis was saying or doing in each video, it’s more so her bold and surprising fashion look. She wore a light gray pantsuit with a black corset belt that made her waist look snatched, with one sleeve of the buttoned up blazer hanging down off her shoulder.

However, the fashion feature showed a little more of Curtis than the world is used to seeing in the past few years. Her cleavage was very pronounced in her top, especially with the corset belt thinning her waist, and many fans were not shy about letting her know that they noticed it.

‘I Regretted It Immediately’: Jamie Lee Curtis Opens Up About the One Cruel Comment That Led Her to Plastic Surgery

In one video, the 66-year-old pranced onstage to a roaring and welcoming audience and urged them to go see the movie.

In another clip, there were nine people dressed in an outfit that her character Tess Coleman wore in the first movie, “Freaky Friday.”

Jamie Lee Curtis’ new look at “Freakier Friday” event goes viral as fans zoom in. (Photos: @disneystudios/ @jamieleecurtis/Instagram)

All together they asked for “Nine tickets please!” and Curtis, acting ditzy behind the concession stand replied, “What? For Freakier Friday? OK, um.”

In a third video, fans get a close up shot of Curtis from the waist up of her attempting to convince fans to come watch the flick.

But some people that watched those three videos had little to no concern about the movie.

One person asked, “Where did those come from?”

Others who had similar thoughts questioned if Curtis went under the knife to get her (for some) newly discovered chest.

“So they real or what,” said another.

In the third clip, a fan had one inquiry which was, “Will those be in the movie?”

It’s not a complete shock to many referencing a scene in her 1994 movie “True Lies,” where she wore a two-piece lingerie set, while performing a sensual dance in front of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Curtis was also featured in a scene of her wearing no top in the 1983 Eddie Murphy movie “Trading Places.”

It’s highly unlikely that Curtis had any surgery done on her chest because, in recent years, she has publicly condemned cosmetic procedures.

“I’ve been very vocal about the genocide of a generation of women by the cosmeceutical industrial complex, who’ve disfigured themselves,” she told The Guardian last month. “I believe that we have wiped out a generation or two of natural human (appearance). The concept that you can alter the way you look through chemicals, surgical procedures, fillers – there’s a disfigurement of generations of predominantly women who are altering their appearances.”

At age 25, Curtis had an unspecified surgery done after a cinematographer called her out for having baggy eyes. But it’s a procedure she regrets getting done.

Why there’s such a shock on her chest is probably because they haven’t been seen that much. She often wears dresses and other fclothes that completely cover that region and show little if any of her cleavage.

But the outfit wasn’t some random look for Curtis. She also wears something similar in the actual “Freakier Friday” movie. The only difference is that the top had a strap on the side of the hanging sleeve, making it less risqué.

“Freakier Friday” was released on Aug. 8. She assured fans that the sequel film will include “the same level of nostalgia, and joy, and laughter, and happiness, and tears, and friendship” as it did in the first film 22 years ago.