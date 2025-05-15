‘I Regretted It Immediately’: Jamie Lee Curtis Opens Up About the One Cruel Comment That Led Her to Plastic Surgery

Jamie Lee Curtis is opening up about the time she got plastic surgery after receiving disparaging comments from a cinematographer.

The seasoned actress claimed the procedure took place when she was in her 20s and working on her 1985 film “Perfect.” During her May 11 interview on “60 Minutes” she revealed the exact words the cinematographer said that made her feel low enough to get work done.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, I’m not shooting her today. Her eyes are baggy.’” She added, “And I was 25, so for him to say that, it was very embarrassing.”

Curtis didn’t state in that interview who the cinematographer was but she did reveal the name back in a 2019 New Yorker interview. The perpetrator ended up being Gordon Willis, who is also known for other films like “The Godfather,” and “All The President’s Men.” He died at age 82 in 2014.

The “Halloween” star revealed the decision she made is not one she’s especially proud of, and it’s still something that affects her to this day, “That’s just not what you want to do when you’re 25 or 26. And I regretted it immediately and have kind of sort of regretted it since.”

Fans commented on People’s Facebook post about the matter.

One person said, “That’s why some in the industry get plastic or have eating disorder as someone made a comment. Usually a director.”

“At least she hasn’t ruined her face like others. And always a beautiful woman and simple,” said a second.

A third wrote, “How sad that a movie set remake had such a lasting impact.”

Curtis said the regret still lingers “way so now” because “I’ve become a really public advocate to say to women you’re gorgeous and you’re perfect the way you are. So, yeah, it was not a good thing for me to do.”

While she is 26 years sober now, the 66-year-old said the surgery took such a toll on her that it led her to becoming addicted to opioids. The drugs are usually used as painkillers but can also produce a euphoric or high feeling, leading to users becoming addicted.

“I became very enamored with the warm bath of an opiate,” she said. “You know, drank a little bit, never too excess, never any big public demonstrations. I was very quiet, very private about it, but it became a dependency for sure.”