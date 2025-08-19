‘This Could’ve Been Our Last Meal’: Viral Food Review Turns Bloody When SUV Smashes Into Restaurant Booth Mid-Meal

A couple of influencers had way more than food on their plate during a recent trip to a popular Houston spot when an unexpected vehicle plowed straight through the restaurant’s glass window while their camera was rolling.

YouTube personalities Nina Santiago and Patrick Blackwood were enjoying what they thought would be a routine food review at CuVee’s Culinary Creations when their dining experience turned into a viral moment that would change their perspective on life forever.

A popular YouTube couple was filming a food review at a restaurant—then in the next minute, they were covered in blood after a car plowed straight into their booth. (Photo: @Unrated EX Files/YouTube Screenshot)

The duo was seated in a booth sampling various dishes when the unthinkable happened.

Santiago, who operates under the handle NinaUnrated, and Blackwood were mid-bite into their meal when an SUV suddenly burst through the restaurant’s glass wall, sending shards flying in all directions. The entire sequence was captured on their recording equipment, creating footage that would soon captivate millions of viewers.

When the now-viral clip was shared by The Neighborhood Talk, viewers witnessed the exact moment chaos erupted at the Houston establishment.

“Food so good he ant spit out nothing! Great advertisement,” one commenter observed, noting how Blackwood continued chewing even as glass scattered around them.

The footage shows both influencers quickly scrambling from their booth as debris settled around their table, with Santiago visible sustaining cuts to her face and arms while Blackwood appeared to have similar lacerations on his face and chest.

The restaurant owner confirmed the authenticity of the video, revealing he was standing nearby when it happened. Both content creators were transported to medical facilities for treatment, which they documented and shared with followers.

The driver emerged unharmed but will be held responsible for the damage. TMZ reported officials investigated and determined this was a freak occurrence, with the driver not under any impairment.

Santiago later took to Instagram to share graphic images of her injuries and reflect on the harrowing experience.

“I’m beyond grateful to be alive after an SUV crashed through the glass wall at Cuvee’s Culinary Creations in Houston, TX, shattering everything while Patrick Blackwood and I recorded an eating show,” she wrote in her caption.

“It hit us directly me on his left, him on my right as I bit into a delicious salmon slider. Out of nowhere, but we survived,” she added.

The social media star continued her heartfelt message, emphasizing how the experience shifted her worldview.

“This experience showed me who truly matters; life’s too short for grudges or anger. Let go, forgive, live in the now, and cherish those around you this could’ve been our last meal,” she shared with her thousands of followers.

CuVee’s Culinary Creations addressed the incident on their Instagram Story with the message, “It was definitely a crazy weekend at Cuvees. We’re just thanking God everyone is safe!”

Santiago gained recognition as a social media influencer while Blackwood established himself as an athlete and fitness trainer. Together, they built a substantial YouTube following through food reviews, making this their most watched content under circumstances they never anticipated.

The viral nature of their footage sparked widespread discussion across social media platforms.

“Man this restaurant must be good af all jokes aside cause I woulda spit that food out!!!!!….like huh…they literally diving away chewing,” another commenter noted.

The incident also prompted some lighthearted responses despite the serious nature of what occurred.

“Imagine being in food heaven and you literally almost went to heaven. this is crazy,” one user wrote, while another joked, “Real smash burgers,” playing on the restaurant’s menu offerings and the unexpected intrusion.

Not all responses were humorous, however.

“I would have felllllll tf out. my neck my back, my neck and my back,” one person commented, referencing how they might have reacted in a similar situation.

Meanwhile, another user revealed a personal connection to the incident: “My daughter was there at Restaurant. You can see her in the back. She apply pressure were they was bleeding until the paramedics came. Glad they okay!”

This unexpected turn transformed what began as a simple food review into a powerful reminder about life’s unpredictability.

Santiago and Blackwood’s experience resonated with viewers far beyond their usual audience, creating a moment that was simultaneously terrifying and inspiring as they shared their expanded platform with an audience who discovered them through this extraordinary situation.