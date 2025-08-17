‘Robin Been Holding That One!!!’: Michael Strahan Gets Humiliated By Robin Roberts On Air After He Tried to Embarrass Her

Robin Roberts proved once again that she’s not the one to be tested during a heated on-air exchange with her “Good Morning America” co-anchor, Michael Strahan.

The veteran news anchor, who has graced television screens for decades long before Strahan, showed viewers that beneath her warm and professional demeanor lies someone who won’t hesitate to put someone in their place when pushed too far.

The drama unfolded during Wednesday’s Aug. 13 episode of the ABC morning show, immediately following a segment about the viral Labubu dolls that have taken social media by storm.

Michael Strahan left speechless at Robin Roberts’ perfectly timed comeback after he tried to embarrass his co-anchor on live television. (Photos: GMA/Instagram)

As the cameras continued rolling, Strahan reached beneath his desk while Roberts issued a clear warning that would prove prophetic.

“Don’t do it, Michael. Don’t do it,” she cautioned, but the former NFL star ignored her advice entirely.

Strahan then pulled out Roberts’ colorful stuffed penguin, a cherished gift from Dr. Tara Narula’s daughter that holds special meaning in her collection. Mistaking it for one of the trending Labubu toys they had just discussed, Strahan decided to publicly embarrass his colleague on national television.

“We were sitting here, and I saw Robin on her phone, and she was looking this up,” he announced while holding up the toy for all to see.

The 53-year-old former football player joked that her stuffed animal wasn’t even a “Lafufu” when she discovered it wasn’t actually a Labubu. But Strahan’s attempt at humor quickly backfired when he made his fatal mistake.

“I feel great because I knew it wasn’t a Labubu. I couldn’t help it. It has no teeth. Come on,” he said, referencing the toy’s lack of dental features.

That’s when Roberts fired back with surgical precision. “You’re one to talk about teeth,” she said instantly, sending the entire studio into fits of laughter while Strahan was left speechless.

The 64-year-old anchor followed up her devastating comeback with a warning that would resonate with viewers everywhere: “You come at me, I’m coming back at you.”

The exchange quickly went viral across social media platforms, with “Good Morning America” sharing the clip on Instagram with the caption, “Don’t come for @robinrobertsgma’s stuffed animals.”

When The Jasmine Brand posted the clip on its Instagram page, its followers weighed in. Fans couldn’t contain their mirth over Roberts’ quick wit and perfect timing.

“Oh that one cut DEEP lol and she was so quick with it!” one person wrote, capturing the sentiment of thousands who witnessed the exchange.

“Robin been holding that one!!!” another commenter observed, suggesting that Roberts had been waiting for the perfect moment to deploy such a perfectly aimed response.

The reaction continued building momentum as more people discovered the clip.

The discourse spread to other platforms, with one Threads user providing context about the buildup to the moment: “She gave him a warning shot to STFU when she mentioned the doctor and adding it to her collection but nah, he rolled right on through that so he got what he deserved.”

The impact of Roberts’ comeback was so powerful that it left some viewers imagining themselves in similar situations.

“They would’ve had to go to commercial chile cause I would’ve been on the flo!” one person wrote.

Behind-the-scenes personnel couldn’t contain themselves, as one observer noted: “Even production broke lmaoooo ms. Roberts that was shaaaadddy.”

Strahan, who has long embraced his famous tooth gap and even refers to his supporters as “Gap Nation,” has previously addressed his dental signature in good humor.

In 2021, he pulled an elaborate April Fools’ Day prank, pretending he’d had his diastema filled in before assuring fans it hadn’t going anywhere.

But on this particular morning, his trademark gap became ammunition for Roberts’ perfectly timed counterattack.

Both Roberts’ and Strahan’s comments were lighthearted, friendly jokes. The exchange highlighted Roberts’ ease in mixing professionalism with personality, as both anchors moved on smoothly — showing how spontaneous clashes can create the best TV moments.