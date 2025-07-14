‘This Is Cringe’: Trump’s White House Mocked Over Social Media Post So ‘Embarrassing’ Critics Beg, ‘Delete This Now’

The White House recently posted a bizarre image of President Donald Trump dressed up as Superman, and social media is having a field day.

The post on X shows a young Trump suited up as the Man of Steel taking flight in blue tights and a red cape with the caption, THE SYMBOL OF HOPE. TRUTH. JUSTICE. THE AMERICAN WAY. SUPERMAN TRUMP.”

It’s a parody of the official movie poster from James Gunn’s latest remake of the DC superhero, which was released last week in theaters around the country. Possibly, Trump is a big fan of the superhero; otherwise, the White House post is a little weird, given the MAGA uproar the same week over the administration’s decision to close the fabled Epstein files.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters during the White House Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 21, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

And after the White House posted the Superman Trump image Friday, angry MAGA voters lit up social media again, railing against the decision.

The closing of the case has enraged Trump’s vocal and loyal base, which is furious with the administration. They’ve attacked Trump and his Attorney General Pam Bondi over it all week and started in again after the Superman Trump post.

Epstein, a disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, had ties to some of the most powerful people in the world, including presidents, billionaires and even royalty. Trump hung out with him during the 1980s and 1990s but insists he never went to Epstein’s private island and that he’s not on the so-called “client list,” but his former bromance buddy tech billionaire Elon Musk claims he’s seen the list and Trump is on it.

Epstein was arrested in 2019 on charges related to sex trafficking minors and allegedly had a “client list” with the names of those who used his services. He died by suicide in a Manhattan jail not long after his arrest, according to authorities.

Since then, conspiracy theories about a government cover-up have swirled. Trump’s MAGA supporters have promoted the speculation for years, with Trump and Vice President JD Vance even stoking the conjecture during the 2024 campaign. At one point, Trump proclaimed he was “inclined” to declassify the entire file.

delete this holy fuck this is cringe — Dean Withers (@itsdeaann) July 11, 2025

“Look up in the sky it’s Genocide Donnie! 34 time Felon! Convicted Rapist! Proud member of the Epstein List! Funneling crypto bribes faster than the speed of light!” another X user wrote.

“Could you be more embarrassing?” another person wrote.

And still another wrote, “Just to give you a ‘heads-up’: This is not funny. This is alarming.”

Trump has a habit of comparing himself to historical figures. Just this week he likened himself to former President Harry Truman after attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities last month. And over the years he’s compared himself to everyone from Sir Winston Churchill and Mother Theresa to Jesus Christ and Elvis Presley.