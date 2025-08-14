‘Just Woke Up from a Nightmare!’: FBI Director Kash Patel’s ‘Terrified’ Stare at Trump Press Conference Fuels Internet Meltdown and Brutal Memes

The director of the FBI, Kash Patel, has sparked an internet uproar, including viral memes, wild speculation, and conspiracy theories, after appearing with a wide-eyed, terrified look during a press conference with President Donald Trump on Monday.

Patel was at Trump’s side as the president announced he was sending the National Guard into Washington, D.C. and seizing control of the city’s police department in a crackdown over violent crime.

FBI Director Kash Patel delivers remarks during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House August 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump announced he will use his authority to place the DC Metropolitan Police Department under federal control to assist in crime prevention in the nation’s capital, and that the National Guard will be deployed to DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Social media erupted after Patel’s appearance with one overriding concern: “What’s wrong with Patel?”

“What the heck is wrong with Kash Patel?” Brian Krassenstein wondered.

Federal Agent Targets Black Man on His Own Porch Over Cigarette That ‘Smelled Like the Odor of Marijuana’ in First Hours of Trump’s D.C. Takeover



“Kash Patel looks like someone who has just woke up from a nightmare and realized it wasn’t a dream after all,” an X user commented.

“Why does Kash Patel look like a terrified wax figure?” another wondered.

“Kash Patel seems nervous. Why? Could it be because he’s covering for pedophiles?” Ginny Robinson taunted, referring to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal surrounding Trump and his cronies.

Is it just me, or does Kash Patel look terrified of being the FBI chief? pic.twitter.com/NNc874mCVz — Jonny Utah (@jenson_bottom) July 31, 2025

An Instagram post showing Patel looking nervous and agitated garnered more than 138,800 likes with comments speculating on whether he’s using drugs, ranging from “Would be hilarious if a dr*g sniffing dog just happened by his office” to “They having a good time at the White House.”

Patel wasn’t the only one looking strange at the Trump press conference. Attorney General Pam Bondi also seemed off-kilter. More than 4,000 users commented on Bondi’s demeanor on the social media platform Threads.

“She is on something!” a Threads user observed.

“As a Nurse with decades of experience, she is heavily medicated. Benzodiazepines? Maybe dipping into some fentanyl?” another wondered.

“You sold your soul to the devil, babe. There’s no getting it back. You have to live with the consequences of your lust for power. There’s always a price to pay,” still another said.

Another user posted a short video clip of Bondi, Patel and Jeanine Pirro with this caption: “When you know every word your boss says is a lie but the cameras are rolling and rent is due.”

Patel and Bondi’s weird demeanor was on full display as Trump detailed his plans to take control of law enforcement in Washington.

“We’re taking our capital back,” Trump said Monday as he announced the takeover. “We’re taking it back.”

“I’m announcing a historic action to rescue our nation’s capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor and worse,” Trump said Monday. “This is Liberation Day in DC, and we’re going to take our capital back.”

But the explanation flies in the face of the fact that crime actually is down in the city, according to the latest statistics.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser called the move “unsettling and unprecedented,” according to USA Today. But she has pledged to work with Trump in an uneasy truce of sorts.

Some 800 National Guard members began arriving in what Trump has called a lawless city on Tuesday morning.

Trump is within his legal rights to temporarily take over law enforcement in Washington. But he cited a crime emergency, according to The Associated Press, while referring to the same crime that city officials say is already noticeably dropping.