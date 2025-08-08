‘You Should Have Gone to the Grave with That One’: Eddie Murphy Reveals Cringe ‘Dreamgirls’ Set Moment Between Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson Over ‘Ashy Hands and Lotion’ They Never Knew He Saw

Eddie Murphy’s decades-long career has afforded him a front-row seat to countless Hollywood moments, but a recent revelation about his time filming “Dreamgirls” has sparked intense debate across social media. The comedy legend, now celebrating nearly 50 years in entertainment, shared an intimate behind-the-scenes story involving two of music’s biggest stars that has fans divided on whether some memories should remain private.

During a candid interview with Speedy Morman for Complex’s 360 With Speedy, Murphy opened up about his experience making the 2006 adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical that launched the careers of Sheryl Lee Ralph, Loretta Devine, and Jennifer Holliday.

Eddie Murphy revealed a private “Dreamgirls” moment where Beyoncé offered Jennifer Hudson lotion for ashy hands, sparking social media backlash. (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

During filming, the actor, Oscar-nominated for playing Jimmy “Thunder” Early, confessed his personal turmoil amid a divorce. This emotional upheaval left him feeling disconnected, operating on “automatic pilot” through much of the production.

However, one particular moment between his co-stars remained crystal clear in his memory.

Murphy recalled witnessing an interaction between Beyoncé, who was transitioning into solo superstardom, and Jennifer Hudson, fresh off her American Idol finalist run just a year prior. The scene unfolded quietly between takes, away from the main production crew’s attention.

“Neither one of them know that I know this,” Murphy explained. “They were on stage. Jennifer was new in show business and she had, I guess a finger… was ashy, and she was licking her fingers and getting the ash like that. Beyoncé grabbed her and said, ‘Ooh girl, don’t do that. I’ll get you some cream.’ And it was quiet between the two of them, but I saw it.”

Social media users’s reactions to Murphy’s disclosure have been sharply divided. Not everyone welcomed Murphy’s decision to share the private moment.

“Ni he should have took that to grave, but I’m glad Bey is a girls girls,” one Spiritual Wisdom follower stated.

“Let that be the first and the last time you share that, Eddie. It’s not even funny,” one Lipstick Alley user wrote, possibly questioning the appropriateness of making such personal observations public.

Some commenters suggested underlying motivations for Murphy’s storytelling, with one person speculating, “He’s still salty Jen got her Oscar on her first movie. Men are so messy. I am glad Bey was looking out for her though.”

Some viewers found the anecdote endearing and relatable.

“Actually, I find this memory quite endearing. His story shows just how ‘Black’ all three of them are. Only a Black person would make a note of that interaction between two Black women. Only a Black woman would offer lotion to another Black woman with ash between her fingers,” one person wrote, highlighting the cultural significance of the moment.

“Nothing beats a charlie and eddie murphy storytime,” another Spiritual Wisdom follower said.

Others appreciated the humor in the situation, it as a sweet gesture between colleagues, with one YouTube commenter noting, “That J-Hud/Bey story is hilarious. ‘Ooo girl don’t do that. Let me get you some cream.'”

The controversy has also sparked discussions about timing and context, with some fans suggesting alternative approaches to sharing such memories.

“He could’ve waited to share this on Jennifer’s show, that way she could laugh with him about it,” one person suggested, implying the moment would have rung bells when the two reconnected after years of co-starring in the film.

When he appeared on her show in June, the pair went viral for a different embarrassing moment that had the internet buzzing. This time, it wasn’t about Jennifer Hudson’s ashy hands, but her interviewing skills. Viewers slammed her for seeming distracted as the “Trading Places” star shared that his son is marrying Martin Lawrence’s daughter while the singer kept repeating the same question over and over again.

Adding a humorous twist to the discourse, one social media user joked about the unexpected focus of Murphy’s “Dreamgirls” memories: “Everyone’s talking Oscars and that d-mn rap. The real MVP? Lotion enforcement. Eddie Murphy’s summary of the film: ‘Remember to moisturize, folks.’ Riveting.”

The story emerges as Murphy continues his promotional tour for “The Pickup,” his newest comedy heist film currently streaming on Prime Video.

While the actor has built his career on entertaining audiences with personal anecdotes and observational humor, this particular revelation demonstrates how even well-intentioned storytelling can become contentious when it involves private moments between other celebrities.

As Murphy’s anecdote continues to circulate online, it serves as a reminder that in today’s social media landscape, even the most casual revelations can spark intense public debate about privacy, respect, and the ethics of sharing observed moments without consent.