‘Over 10 Chicken Wings’: Furious Customer Tracks Down DoorDash Driver, Smashs SUV with Tire Iron Over Missing Food Order; Delivery Woman Tells Her Side

It was supposed to be an easy delivery. A quick late-night run to make a little extra money. But instead, it turned into a nightmare, Faith Morris said she wouldn’t wish on anyone.

It was just after 2 a.m. on July 11 when Morris accepted a high-priced DoorDash order from Fryerz in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“It was a high-priced order, and it was in the area,” Morris told FOX6 News Milwaukee.

Faith Morris says her vehicle was destroyed by an angry DoorDash customer. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/FOX6 News Milwaukee)

As a mother trying to make ends meet, Morris said she jumped at the chance, threw her children in the car and headed to pick it up.

But then her phone service was disconnected.

“Within five minutes, T-Mobile shuts my phone off. I’m shocked,” she recalled. “We pull up to the location, but the address will not load because my app won’t load anymore. I sit outside the customer’s house for 10 minutes and [was] calling T-Mobile to see if they’ll turn my phone back on.”

Morris said she had no way to complete the delivery, so eventually, she returned home and connected to Wi-Fi to cancel the order. Based on what she saw in the app, it looked like the order had disappeared. Usually, that means it was canceled and cleared, she said.

Then the text messages started coming in.

“All of a sudden, I’m getting text messages from the customer saying I’m stealing their food,” Morris said. “And I’m trying to explain to them, I’m not trying to steal their food, that my phone just got turned off.”

The customer was irate.

”She’s saying no, you stole my food, and I even tipped you.” That’s when things escalated in a way Morris never expected.

Minutes later, someone was knocking on the single mother’s door. She didn’t answer, but Morris watched in horror from the window as the same customer walked up to her 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander and started smashing it with a tire iron.

The order they were furious about? It was still sitting in the backseat the whole time.

“They picked up one of those bricks right there from the neighbor’s house, and they threw it on my windshield,” Morris said, leaving around $6,000 in damage.

“It was like a movie. It was so crazy just to be sitting there and be like totally defenseless,” she said.

Morris doesn’t know exactly how they found her, but she believes they used the DoorDash app’s GPS tracking after her request to cancel the order might not have been processed correctly. She contacted DoorDash about the privacy breach and was stunned.

In messages shared with WISN 12 News, a support agent admitted that a representative had given confidential information to the customer, a blatant violation of company policy.

“Are you serious?” Morris recalled telling them. “One of your customers just came over here and destroyed my car, over 10 chicken wings that didn’t even have lemon pepper on them.”

Now, Morris’ car is totaled. She can’t make deliveries, and she has lost my only source of income.

“I’m at my wits’ end. I don’t know what to do,” she said. “I don’t know if they were drunk or what it was. But they were definitely possessed.”

Norris also said she doesn’t feel safe in her own home anymore — and neither do her four children.

“I had to break my lease, and I have to be out of this place in 26 days. I don’t even know where I’m going. I don’t have no place to take my kids.”

DoorDash has since banned the customer and said in a statement that their actions were “completely uncalled for, unacceptable, and disturbing.”

Milwaukee police know who the suspect is. Court records show they’ve got the name and address. But as of now, no arrests have been made.