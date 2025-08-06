‘What Grade Do I Need to Repeat’: Two Educators Go Viral for ‘Appropriate’ First Day Dresses, But Fans Zoom In and Get Distracted

Two educators have found themselves at the center of a viral conversation, and it’s not for their lesson plans or how they are treating their students. Instead, the two unidentified ladies have sparked chatter based on their work attire.

In a photo that was posted by The Bish Gossip page on Aug. 6 and shared across other pages and platforms, the two teachers are seen standing side-by-side in a school hallway smiling ear-to-ear. It appears the photo had been taken and posted amongst 72 additional photos by a school in Macon, Georgia, called L.H. Williams Elementary. The school’s Facebook account shared the photos in celebration of the start of the new year, but the post got some unexpected attention towards the two unidentified educators.

Two teachers at L.H. Elementary school go viral for their figures in their work attire. (Photo: L.H. Elementary/ Facebook)

Both of the ladies were wearing similar fitted outfits. They each stood with one arm behind the other’s back grinning, while wearing long black maxi dresses. The one on the left’s dress had a white collar and sleeves that came beyond her elbow, and ended with white cuffs. The dress stopped inches above her ankle and she opted to wear sandals to finish off her look.

As for the woman standing next to her, her dress covered both of her legs. Like her peer, her dress also had a white collar but the sleeves stopped by her shoulders. She wore black and white closed toed mini heels.

Besides their black fitted dresses and white collars, what also made the women look similar is the fact that they both had their hair pressed and they had on black glasses.

The Bish Gossip page wrote, “Two Teachers Go Viral For Being Appropriately Dressed Like Teachers For Back To School Pics” as their caption.

Fans instantly praised the teachers.

“That’s how teachers should dress. I love it.”

“They are both beautiful!”

“I appreciate the classy educated woman.”

But once some fans zoomed in, the focus quickly shifted. One person responded, “That is not why they went viral.”

Another wrote, “No they went viral for all that body they got in them dresses. Yaass ladies.”

Someone else defending the women said, “Duhh they still have a figure even dressing like that.”

A fourth commented, “What grade do I need to repeat?”

It’s not clear what these two women think about going viral for their bodies. But, they aren’t the first teachers to have experienced this. Others have had the world debating on whether they have on appropriate attire that wouldn’t distract their students based on how curvy their bodies looked. Even Atlanta teacher Patrice Brown was fired at the end of the school year back in 2021, after she went viral for wearing a pink tight dress to school. Years prior, the hashtag #teacherbae was created for her by online users.

She told The Post in 2022, “Teachers are often bullied [for their looks] by the administration, parents, other teachers, and in higher grades, the students. What teachers are wearing should not be the focus. The focus should be on the kids.”