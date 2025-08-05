‘He Had the Wrong One’: Black Woman Who Fought Off White Attacker Who Tried to Snap Her Neck In Viral Video Sets Record Straight About Rejecting Kiss

A video of a Black woman defending herself against a white man who attempted to choke her outside of a nightclub was shared countless times over the weekend as a warning to single women about what could happen if they reject a kiss.

“These dudes really can’t handle rejection!” read one post. “New fear unlocked,” wrote another.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sha’Neal Fox-Jones discusses viral video where she had to fight off a man. (Photos: X/Soulful1865, TikTok/Shanealsolovely)

However, the woman in the video, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sha’Neal Fox-Jones is speaking out to clear up misconceptions — though the truth is just as frightening.

Fox-Jones, known as Sha’Neal SoLovely on TikTok, posted a three-minute video about the attack that happened on July 20, 2025, to tamp down on the rumors of a rebuffed kiss.

“The young man was not trying to kiss me, y’all. He was not getting rejected,” she stated. Instead, Sha’Neal was stopping him from returning to the club after he was allegedly kicked out for a different violent encounter.

“He had got into an altercation previous[ly] and was kicked out. … I said you can’t get back in, you choked somebody. He had choked a male before getting kicked out of the club. He was drunk … but no, he was not trying to kiss me,” the drill sergeant stated.

“Girl, he had the WRONG one,” cheered commenters after she wrestled her attacker to the ground, landing several blows until he lay face-down and literally tapped out on the astro-turf with his hands to acknowledge defeat.

“He squared up to a drill sergeant?” asked one baffled person on her TikTok. “Sha’Neal Tyson,” exclaimed another, referencing heavyweight champ Mike Tyson. Many praised the off-duty sergeant for her quick thinking: “Sisterhood is proud of you, Queen. This is straight-up inspo to get that self-defense class.”

In her August 3 video, Sha’Neal confirmed that she alerted the authorities and gave a statement to the police. But when the topic turned to the aftermath of the attack, she appeared emotional, admitting the incident had worsened her “anxiety” and she was having trouble sleeping. “I gotta hype myself just to go to ‘formation’ because it’s just too many people… I just can’t right now,” she said.

“The first two weeks were really hard because I truly felt traumatized and I was having nightmares about it,” she continued, adding that “This is not on my Bingo card this year to go viral for fighting.”

Black women are at an especially high risk of homicide by men compared with all women.

According to a report by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, Black women were two and a half times more likely to be murdered by men than were white women. But the vast majority of these victims, about 92%, were killed by someone they knew during the course of an argument.

All violent crime against women by strangers is much less frequent than violence by partners, and the impact of the shocking incident still weighs heavily on Sha’Neal.

“I want 2025 to be over. This is a lot,” she told the camera. “If you know me in real life, I’m really chill as hell… I’m one of those people where you physically have to be trying to harm me for me to be angry and to react.”

“You DID what you had to do,” wrote her supporters. “You weren’t wrong, Queen. So glad you’re ok!”