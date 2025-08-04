‘I Want Him to Call Me That’: White Cafe Rio Worker Fired After Black Teen’s Family Shows Up to Restaurant to Confront Him About Calling Girl the N-Word, Video Shows

A white fast-food worker who called his co-worker the N-word might have thought he’d get away with it, and no one would be the wiser. However, that’s not how events went down on July 31 at a Café Rio fast food outlet.

People are cheering on Uncle Rick for defending his niece, as well as a Café Rio store manager named Andrew, for their skillful handling of a situation that could have quickly gone off the rails.

The interaction was documented in a series of five TikTok videos, collectively garnering nearly 14 million views, and ended with a surprisingly heartwarming outcome.

Video screenshots show family members of a Cafe Rio worker at the restaurant confronting another worker. (Photos: TikTok/maahdukes)

Deegan, the worker who hurled the racist insult, was fired almost immediately after Uncle Rick, his wife, who goes by MaDukes on TikTok, and their two sons showed up at the restaurant, demanding that he be terminated.

In the first video of the series, the family didn’t know who the culprit was until Rick’s niece pointed him out.

“You need to have that talk, or I’ll have that talk. Figure it out quickly,” Rick told the manager, cool as a cucumber. “I’mma wait around… I want him to call me that,” he said within earshot of the worker, who suddenly became “laser-focused” on packing a box of food, pretending not to notice what was happening.

“I’ve never seen a fast-food worker so laser-focused on his job before… I wonder why,” read one of 6,000 comments on the video. “I know once he heard ‘ima wait around,’ his heart dropped,” quipped another.

MaDukes, who shot the clip, said her family showed up within minutes of learning about the slur. Sure enough, the heartwarming doorbell cam showed them jumping into action and flying out the door once they heard their loved one had been insulted.

“My crew, let’s go!” cheered TikTok users. “I’m crying, she is so loved!” Another laughed, “Everybody in their slides, buddy ain’t got no shirt on. Y’all really said, let’s ride right NOW.”

In another clip, the offending employee can be seen packing up his last order for a drive-through customer before leaving his former workplace.

“The moment he knew he F’d up. Taking his time before he gets walked off his job for calling my niece the N word. Do better, buddy,” read the caption by MaDukes.

The comments section exploded with praise for the last video, which showed the concerned uncle following up with the manager after all the dust had settled.

Rick asked the manager to document everything in writing and escalate the situation up the ladder to corporate management. In a refreshing turn of events, Rick and Andrew concluded their business with a handshake, as the manager offered his apologies and Rick responded, “Imma trust you.”

This is an OG… Unc moving with purpose,” raved one amazed commenter, followed by “OG came in there so calm and collected.” Others heaped praise on the manager too, saying “kudos to him for being a professional.”

“Handled this perfectly. Came in obviously upset but he kept the tension low and straight to the point… love this,” wrote one person.

“A village that shows up,” marveled another. “I’m happy she has people who love her.”

Not everyone agreed with the way things were handled, however, and many commenters felt that the family should not have intervened, but rather let the niece deal with the situation on her own. MaDukes posted a final recap on August 1, addressing the “haters,” as she called them.

“Family sticks together. We’ve been teaching our kids since they were young. We are all we got, and we have got to stick together,” she said. “When one rides, we all ride.”